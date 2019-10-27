EDITOR’S NOTE: Sun Newspapers has a Facebook page for each of its newspapers and even for some of the magazines. Listed here are some of the better comments on Facebook in the past week or so. You can always look up the stories in the Sun Newspaper archives.
Railroad crossing upkeep could cost DeSoto more
Joey Suggs I thought that would be the railroad company has to fix them.
Charity Hutson Martinez Exactly and use the money for the roads.
Sam Mcleod RR owns the right of way and the land beside the track on both sides. Why do we have to pay to maintain them?
Molly E Bowen I hate to be the one to say it but if Mosaic gets their way, there will be more rail and crossings. It was stated at BOCC meeting they would cross 70 8 times a day at 15 to 20 minutes a stop if I remember correctly. That industry runs 24/7 365 days a year. Evidently they don’t believe in Christmas
Prison guards should carry overdose reversal drug, mother of deceased inmate says
Tonya Meredith Lara No. The prisoners know the risks when they do the drugs. Their choice = their consequence.
Shannon Summers Losing your loved ones to prison is hard enough. I feel like our loved ones are their responsibility until they come home. If they’re allowing the drugs in, they should absolutely be holding the Narcan to reverse it.
Tom Jeremiason I feel sorry for the mother of this inmate, but these men and women made life choices that put them into these facilities. Requiring more training and equipment for the guards, for something that does not seem to be a statistical problem, is a waste of funds. I would rather see the money spent on stopping contraband from getting into the prisons.
Joe Phillips Narcan is cheap, easy to administer and virtually no side effects. Prisons should absolutely carry it and have it easily accessible.
Tammy Lynn Gant Nope. We waste enough tax dollars on criminals. They’re not supposed to have that crap in prison anyway. Sorry, but not sorry!
Sandy Fraccalvieri They should carry. It’s heartbreaking to have a child in prison as it is and if that child dies from an overdose while in prison, it has to be unbelievably painful. Though how you get drugs to overdose on, in prison, needs to be really investigated.
Winchester Ranch development moving forward
Sue Justus Seeing this ... I’m happy we chose to sell our piece of paradise this summer. This area can’t sustain this development. We so loved Englewood for so long and now the greed is going to take over.
Buck Settles Too much! We need a HOA community with larger lots, freedom to choose different builders and home designs!! REALLY SICK OF THE TICKY TOCK DEVELOPMENTS!!!
Kylie Szady Taylor These towns can’t accommodate the jobs that would be required to support those homes. They can’t accommodate the jobs for the families that are already here and struggling.
North Port woman gets five years prison for deadly DUI crash
Kimberly Lynne Tibbits Well ... let’s hope she gets the help she needs, that she actually serves the whole five years, and makes the 10 years probation her way of life. My family also lost a member to a drunk driver and it’s hard to function after your family suffers such a senseless tragedy ... but you need make your peace with what has happened and continue living the path God has for you.
Debbie Birkenberger I personally think the walls of their cell should have pictures of the person they injured so when they close their eyes that is the last person they see.
Richard Loland Lewis Should have gotten life. Coming from someone who lost a daughter at 13 mouths to a drunk driver.
Ellie Holstein-Steele Justice system is a joke.
Cops: Man, 94, jailed for killing wife
Judy Rodriguez Every time I read about this, I have nothing but compassion for this poor man. What he has gone through so far and what he is still going through is awful. Please just let him be! I’m sure he is not a threat to society and just wants to be left alone to mourn his wife.
Jane Sorice-Sliman Show some compassion for this poor bereaved man. He was trying to answer questions while suffering the shock of mercifully ending his wife’s life. This incident could have been totally avoided if all states were more progressive and permitted avenues for end of life choices. It is clear to me that medical science has not only extended our lives, but it has also extended our suffering ... John.
Benjamin Virgil McDowell A crime for a mercy killing? I think not. I’d have done the same thing, for Christ’s sake. All of you would.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.