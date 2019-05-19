EDITOR’S NOTE: Sun Newspapers has a Facebook page for each of its newspapers and even for some of the magazines. Listed below are some of the better comments on Facebook in the past week or so. You can always look up the stories in the Sun Newspaper archives.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY GETS FIRST MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARY
Briana Davies Henshaw Mark Henshaw I think the better question is, will it smell like Kirkland’s in there still? LOL
Nate Winkler Only two years late, which is way ahead of the curve for Charlotte county.
LOCALS JOIN MOTHER’S DAY MARCH TO END CHILD DETENTION
Chris Ashley Why do some people think caring about children in detention is mutually exclusive to caring about children in other appalling situations? I don’t know about them but my compassion and empathy are not restricted to one issue.
Mary Anne Has While the thought of any confinement worries me (lots of abuse can happen in these situations) some of these children have been saved from their “parents” who are actually traffickers. If you think all these “families” are related, you have your head deep in the sand. Let’s start at the beginning, prevent them from getting in to begin with but, if they slip through, find out who is in danger. Unfortunately, separation is the only way to accomplish that. And please, give up the cages nonsense, it makes you look foolish.#humantrafficking #usadirtysecret #savethechildren
Rusty Hayes Everyone of these women need to spend a month with a CPS investigator going into the homes of the children of our LEGAL AMERICAN CITIZENS to see how our own kids are being cared for, question the illegals about the conditions they fled from ... and then THANK the U.S. for providing the best medical and nutritional care they’ve ever had in the comforts and safety of those “cages.”
ALGAE STILL MUCKING, STINKING UP LEMON BAY
Christopher Pitts The south Sarasota county sewage plant was already over capacity when they added thousands of new homes to Venice and North Port this past year. There are thousands still to be built and no plans for a new facility?
Cooper Collins I think it’s time for septic tank inspections. The old tanks leech through the limestone and ends up in the water
Patricia Smith All of these speculations — do something like only voting people in office who are opposed to all the new building. We are always on water allowances, our roads are full and now our bays, canals, and Gulf are polluted. We will not be able to survive with this. Do you understand this is a deadly issue?
PUERTO RICAN STUDENT DISPLACED BY HURRICANE MARIA FINDS COMMUNITY IN NORTH PORT
Andrea Burton That is great but you’re applauding the community for what? Accepting an American citizen? That’s a pretty low bar.
Meredith Rodriguez Andrea Burton I totally get your point but unfortunately even though we are American citizens, the majority of Americans (born and raised here in USA) look at us like we are second class citizens; some of them don’t even know we are American citizens.
Andrea Burton Meredith Rodriguez — I’m sorry and that’s completely my point. There is so much bias and so much racism towards POC (People of Color), especially Spanish speaking POC, that people don’t even realize you are citizens. It’s disheartening for sure.
Jose Manuel Casal Andrea, you sound surprised. I hope you haven’t been in a coma since 2016 ... if so, I have some bad news ...
GATOR IN YOUR PANTS?
John Ford Move over “Florida Man”, Florida Woman coming through lol
Maury Kolchakian That’s a croc!
Celeste Wynn That’s the funniest thing ever!! How did she not get something bit????
