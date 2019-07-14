EDITOR’S NOTE: Sun Newspapers has a Facebook page for each of its newspapers and even for some of the magazines. Listed here are some of the better comments on Facebook in the past week or so. You can always look up the stories in the Sun Newspaper archives.
NEW AND IMPROVED DOWNTOWN VENICE OFFICIALLY DEBUTS MONDAY
Bobbie Cohen Nolan Our beautiful downtown Venice but personally I think there’s too many trees down the center of Venice Ave. Love the new lights on the crosswalks!
Barbara Ann Ruppert-Kipp Personally, I don’t like the fencing along the island. Although I know why it was done, it divides the street in half.
E Alan Adams Paradise.
A WATCH ON OUR WATERS
Ron Salvi Finally they put signs. The overall warning is don’t go in the water and stay off the beach.
Joanne Sica Last summer red tide!!!!! Now flesh eating bacteria !!!!! Going back to the islands
SUN INVESTIGATION OF CHARLOTTE COUNTY JAIL REVEALS COMPLAINTS ABOUT IMPROPER MEDICAL CARE
Lynn Barnhart At least they have medical care. Many law abiding citizens have none!
Maria N Clint Vermilye Think the medical care of law abiding citizens should be taken care of before worrying about inmates!
Kimberly Stasichin Does anyone else find it interesting that this article mentions inmates complaining they aren’t getting treated for pain meds and antianxiety meds ?? LOL seriously? Tell me they aren’t giving you insulin or blood pressure meds then maybe I would care about your “mistreatment.” Don’t break the law and you wont have as much anxiety.
STATE AGENCY: KILL GREEN IGUANAS
Jessica Bolton They have a right to be here. I had one for a pet. They are the best pet. If I see someone shoot or kill them, look out
Jennifer Constant Jessica Bolton, they have no right to be here. They’re invasive and someone brought them here and they’ve continued to reproduce. They not a native species. Read the article. You’ll feel different when they get up in your attic and destroy your house from the inside out.
Nicole Pelky We lived on St. Thomas and they were everywhere. I’ve never heard one person say “that’s an ugly island, destroyed by the iguanas.” If an island like St. Thomas can be beautiful and live with them, why can’t Florida?
COULD THERE FINALLY BE LIFE FOR THE BSI UNDERGROUNDING PROJECT IN PUNTA GORDA?
Melissa Buckland Sounds expensive, lol!
ARCADIA COWGIRL IN OKLAHOMA FINALS
Monica M Meredith Good luck Savannah!! You got this.
Jill Curtis Buchanan Savanah will do great—we all are wishing her well!!
Sonya Shellhouse composes the Facebook comments for this page each week.
