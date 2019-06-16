EDITOR’S NOTE: Sun Newspapers has a Facebook page for each of its newspapers and even for some of the magazines. Listed below are some of the better comments on Facebook in the past week or so. You can always look up the stories in the Sun Newspaper archives.
A BUZZER HIT, A DISQUALIFICATION; AN ‘EPIC’ FALL FOR NORTH PORT NINJAS
Vicki Ruh-Parisi Thanks again, Sun! We are so proud of Josh, Ashley and all of the Ninjas!! What an amazing experience! Excited for the next season!!
Sharleen Saltzman One of my favorite shows. They should be proud of themselves for making it. I am hoping one comes to Tampa so my daughter and I can go watch!
ROTONDA WEST UP IN ARMS OVER SIDEWALK
Hunter Hack Swenson So In favor of the sidewalks! The extra you pay in taxes will save your life most likely. Considering I nearly hit a person per day who has no care in the world that they’re walking in the middle of traffic on the main roads, it’s for the best! I can’t tell you how many times I see people walking their dogs, stopping in the middle of the road to chat, riding bikes on the main roads! The kicker is half the time it’s pitch black when these people are out and about doing these things. Sometimes I think maybe they want to end it all, but then I realize it’s just people being dumb.
Hunter Hack Swenson It’s definitely people being dumb when they decide to walk on the main roads during dusk or dawn with no visible light and. Sorry that’s dumb. Or having a conversation in the middle of the road when they see a car coming. Yes that’s dumb. People have no common sense nowadays and I see it on a daily basis. As far as where is all the money? It’s going to come from taxes, which it should. Taxes are meant for things like these. Not my fault 80% of Rotonda is on fixed incomes.
Miranda Lynn Weese There are a lot of children and elderly who shouldn’t be walking in the road, especially since majority of those roads DO NOT have enough room for cars and people. I agree completely with the sidewalks. And the whining is honestly ridiculous.
A SMALL CITY WITH A BIG HEART WELCOMES YOU
Michael Bollo Great town
Sean J. Lucas I love Punta Gorda and its historic Holmes.
B&B THEATRES BUYS VENICE’S FRANK THEATER, PLANS REOPENING FRIDAY
Sarah Kate I know Frank’s wasn’t very clean, but we always had the best service and they had the most delicious popcorn anywhere! We love going there
Cindy Krumwiede Brenner Thank god! It needs to be completely re-done. There was critters in the ceiling one night. NO JOKE!!
Tommy Villani They have applied for permits and will do a complete renovation in September.
SHERIFF WANTS 8% BUDGET INCREASE MOSTLY FOR HIGHER SALARIES AND NEW POSITIONS
Hannah Giles Absolutely! I also encourage that our 911 Dispatchers can be included in this. We thank our Officers and Dispatchers for all they do for our community.
Rhett Anderson Working in a community that claims to back all first responders 100%, then balks at having to pay a little more in taxes is frustrating. We don’t discriminate our calls to your house, don’t discriminate our pay that is way behind the national average.
Doug Izzo I agree 100%. Local governments purpose is to take care of 3 things. Public safety, Infrastructure and parks. All the other stuff is fluff. “The pay increases are necessary to be able to recruit and retain qualified individuals committed to serving our community.” If you don’t pay enough you end up having a revolving door, costing tax payers more. However, taxes don’t need to be raised, the county just needs to rearrange funds and prioritize.
Skip Dresch No , unless he plans to increase patrol cars to have more of a presence. Barely see any CCSO patrolling the county or neighborhoods. Enforcement of traffic and vehicle safety non existent by CCSO.
Mike Jensen Has had a 12.7% increase in employees in the past 4 years and a $15 million increase in his budget in that same time, which is approx 21.4%. Strikes me that we need a sheriff who is a better manager.
MEET JERRY WATERS: “THE PREACHER MAN”
Chiquitta Reaves-Wallace Awesome... teacher who loved teaching and made learning fun! He was the same person everyday.
Aman Da Mr. Waters unknowingly showed me compassion and kindness during a time I needed it the most. Saving a life is just what he did. I was Amanda Adcock back then and I am forever thankful for him.
Michele Purvis One of the BEST teachers I ever had!!! Learned a lot about life from him
Amy Mathewson Selph He impacted all of us in such positive ways. I still credit him for seeing the value in classical music. I also still have the notes from my classmates that wrote something positive about me. Every young teenager needs that!!
