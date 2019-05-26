EDITOR’S NOTE: Sun Newspapers has a Facebook page for each of its newspapers and even for some of the magazines. Listed below are some of the better comments on Facebook in the past week or so. You can always look up the stories in the Sun Newspaper archives.
FOWL PLAY: CHICKEN NUISANCE RULES MODIFIED
Kimberly Quave I feel everyone should have a right to grow and harvest their own food on their land... and be encouraged to do so, including eggs.
Jimmy Pummell What’s the big clucking deal?
CHELSEA HANDLER SURPRISES PUNTA GORDA BOOK STORE WITH VISIT
Tina Boccia Malnero She only went secretly so people couldn’t boycott her — the element of surprise.
Dorothy Landrum And here the County was counting their tax $$$ of this resort.
Will Anthony Dorothy Landrum, yes I heard that Tom was here. This is crazy
SARASOTA COUNTY SCHOOLS HAND OUT CHEESE SANDWICHES TO STUDENTS WHO OWE LUNCH MONEY
David Barnes Sounds more than fair to me. Parents need to be parents and provide their children with a packed lunch if they do not have the funds to pay for their child’s school lunch. I know food isn’t cheap but there are definitely cheap options. A bag of rice and a bag of beans could literally feed 1 child everyday for a month. I realize that’s not ideal but you get my point.
Grayce G. Oney Only in America would there be such an uproar over giving a child a cheese sandwich. It’s a free meal. They should be happy
Jack Zee White I know people are pissed about this but I don’t see what the problem is. First of all, it’s a cheese sandwich, a side of vegetables, a side of fruit, and a milk. That’s a full meal and a lot of kids like cheese sandwiches. I ate a them for lunch when I was a kid. Second, if the parents have money to pay for lunches, then it should only happen once because the parents will immediately pay the bill and put money in the account. Third, if the parents don’t have money for the meals, then the student qualifies for free lunches, so again no cheese sandwiches.
HOSPITAL’S SAFETY GRADE IS A C AGAIN
Pat Milone Freedom of honest speech would be nice. Headlines is attention getting, but misleading. Oh well, it sells papers.
Tim Montgomery It also sells NEW hospitals ... as in the NEW hospital being built at the intersection of Pinebrook and Laurel Roads in North Venice ... (SMH-Venice Campus)
Stephanie Cortman Plenty of old people to go around, just have to keep our beaches and water clean to keep them retiring here. SMH is a great facility, they’ve become a powerhouse because of their “extras”. When you have an older population, many don’t have family or are estranged from them, so when they go, they donate, and if the hospital staff was there for them during those times of need with their favorite drink, food, and kindness, they donate. Venice Regional is sitting on a cash cow, but they don’t want the investment, or didn’t want, of a new facility, but they are finally answering that. I’ve had over 20 surgeries in my lifetime, I’m 42, and have chronic disease, and I go to SMH, because it’s newer, always improving, nurses are absolutely amazing, and the aesthetics matter. What does a patient want? To be out of pain, to be made a priority (or feel like it), and heal. I’ve been to both hospitals. It’s long overdue that Venice is building a new one, and it will be successful!
ENGLEWOOD INVENTING NEW LOOK FOR DEARBORN
Mike D Austin Sr. Not so sure that creating more vehicular congestion on Dearborn is the smartest move. Taking space away from the farmers market and putting more cars where vendor tents would be doesn’t solve much. A 2-3 story parking garage on Green Street would be a far more effective solution. It’d keep Dearborn open for events and foot traffic, it would make it much easier to find parking during car shows, arts/craft shows, bike nights, etc. I hope they didn’t pay a consultant to Photoshop the above image . . .
Kim Barcomb Stewart Love this... Change is difficult but necessary. Englewood is growing.
Marie Laforge We love it! More parking for Mango Bistro patrons and Farmers Market, and all of Dearborn Street. This is very exciting!
Polly Lemon Yoder No. Old FL is gone. Please don’t do this.
David McGrath Two-story buildings, with business on the first, and AFFORDABLE housing on the second. I don’t know how waitstaff can afford an apartment ... a single parent, with three kids ... how can they do it? This is the oldest county in the state. They wait on us old folks, but scrape to feed their kids. Especially in the off season.
The Facebook comments are compiled by Sonya Shellhouse.
