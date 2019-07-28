EDITOR’S NOTE: Sun Newspapers has a Facebook page for each of its newspapers and even for some of the magazines. Listed here are some of the better comments on Facebook in the past week or so. You can always look up the stories in the Sun Newspaper archives.
Charlotte County Commissioners to discuss San Casa rezoning request
Aubree Desjarlais Keeping it zoned for residential will allow the natural filtration to our waterways through yards and trees. If rezoned to industrial, a lot of this woodsy area will be cleared and paved, leaving no natural drainage into our waterways. It will also increase the traffic along San Casa, there already is huge congestion problems at the intersection of San Casa and McCall in season. I see this as a huge disappointment.
Christopher Pitts I don’t disagree. But slapping some industry right in between two residential neighborhoods is just not going to help anyone’s property value or health and happiness.
Augusto Perez Lol. Soon enough we will need to use helicopters to get around
The truth about taxes in North Port
Crystal Barnes-Herndon How about you take the tax revenues from the increase and insure that ALL residents have city water and sewage systems? I would gladly pay more if I was guaranteed those two things.
Kevin M. Rouse Taxes positively affect the public when the public is involved with and knowledgeable of the ways their money is budgeted and spent.
Vanessa Keller- Carusone Great article but just a little more. Homesteaded property can’t raise higher then 3% or CPI whichever is lower. Also the Commission will NOT meet in August unless a special meeting is called.
Detwiler’s to enlarge farm market in Venice
Jan Miller Expansion is nice but getting in and out treacherous. I was hoping they would relocate to a safer local. Even parking is an issue. People park and almost close off the area near the store. A fire truck or EMS many times could not pull up to the front door if needed. Very disappointed in the lack of vision.
Valerie Bono They’re finaaaalllllly responding to the cries from their customers. I’m sure it doesn’t have anything to do with the incoming competition when Lucky’s opens.
Jackie Frosch Please consider a new location?? Way too dangerous getting in and out, and not enough parking if expanding!!
Lynn Souders They need to fix getting in & out of that location in Venice. Getting in and out of that parking is a major problem. It is NOT safe.....
District tries to recoup money from ‘overpaid’ teachers
Debra Bridson Wait, what? And they wonder why they can’t hire and retain teachers. Good grief!
Sara Weber For what it’s worth, I’m a taxpayer and would HAPPILY pay more taxes so our teachers made more ... with a smile on my face. These are our children and our future we are talking about.
Brandy Lynne Let’s clarify this ... the teachers did NOT know they were overpaid. These teachers came from other districts. Our district offered them a contract based on their years of experience. The problem was teachers in our county were on a pay freeze and hadn’t gotten raises in a few years. That’s were the overpayment came from. Some news outlets are saying it’s from years they didn’t have experience ... not true
For example, teachers in Charlotte County haven’t had raises in say 4 years. A teacher from another county comes with 10 years experience. They pay her for the 10 years of experience. Now a few years later, they are saying WAIT ... we should.have only paid you for 6 because of our pay freeze. We want our money back. Totally not fair. And those teachers didn’t know.
Leah Griffith There’s no such thing as overpaying a teacher. Move on, Charlotte County.
Knowlton family featured in Time Magazine
Misty Lecuyer Naming a library after her isn’t justice!
Andrew Etheridge Your statistics are jaded. How many of those thousands of shootings referenced were accidental. How many were purposely fired in the line of duty. Those numbers will change your narrative. Her death is tragic and the officer shouldn’t go unpunished. Her death is on his hands. He should have checked that gun himself. That being said, you are trying to paint a picture that this is an epidemic when that just isn’t the case.
Charlotte ties as state’s top recycler — Sarasota ranks 20th, DeSoto ranks 63rd, state data shows
Margie Almack When I lived in Charlotte a few years ago, hardly had any trash due to the recycling. I wish Arcadia would do it
Erik Sanchez Maybe because we don’t have a recycling program.
Jessica Villegas Erik Sanchez, u can drop your plastic at the landfill. Free
Leona Baldwin If they would put those big recycling dumpsters in an area in the grocery stores, like they used to, we could drop off our paper, glass and aluminum. The County could sell it and use the monies for other things in town
Facebook comments are compiled by Sonya Shellhouse.
