Having children did not happen for me and, oftentimes, I wonder what it would be like being a mother.
Recently, my little angel of a dog turned into Cujo at Georgia’s Rock City when another dog surprised him. As I tried calming him down, I had a pretty good idea of what it’s like having a kid throwing a temper tantrum in public.
“He’s cranky, isn’t he?” one of the visitors said as she and her husband stepped aside so we could exit the popular attraction as quickly as possible. Flushed with embarrassment, I thought at least I would never see these people again.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, there are nearly 70 million dogs living in American households and I have one of them.
About three years ago, I adopted a dog and when possible, Radcliff accompanies me on my road trips. He is not perfect, and can be unpredictable, but he is my copilot.
After three years of travels, I offer this advice for enjoying road trips with a dog.
VISIT THE VET
Before hitting the road, visit your veterinarian to ensure your fur-kid is healthy to travel and his vaccinations are up to date. Grab a copy of those documents to carry with you. If for some reason you need to kennel your pup during your journey, most facilities require proof of vaccinations.
If your dog doesn’t already have one, consider microchipping your animal and registering that microchip. Unpredictable things happen and you may become separated from your hound during your road trip. Also have a current photograph. If your pet goes missing, these measures could help you get reunited quicker.
HAVE A PLAN
Spontaneous road trips are fun, but when factoring in a dog, they could be disappointing. Why? Dogs are not welcomed everywhere.
Plenty of local, state, and national parks, and private attractions welcome canines, but there may be restrictions. For instance, dogs may be welcome at an attraction, but that attraction may limit the dog-friendly areas.
I was thrilled learning the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington is dog-friendly and it is one of the most welcoming attractions I have visited with my dog. However, four-legged visitors are not permitted in the museum, which is understandable. Here in Florida, most Florida state parks welcome man’s best friend, however, they are not allowed on beaches or playgrounds and restrictions vary by park.
There are some online resources with information about pet-friendly destinations, accommodations, and activities including BringFido.com and DogFriendly.com. Use these resources to guide with your trip-planning but check directly with the specific activity or accommodations you are interested in to ensure they are still dog-friendly. This is because policies can change quicker than websites are updated.
PACK ESSENTIALS
My dog has his own travel bag where I keep his paperwork including county registration, vaccination records, and other medical records. The bag also includes collapsible food and water bowls, his medications, treats, muzzle (in case he’s really cranky), bags (to pick up after him), food, a toy and water bottle, which fits in my cup holder, and he can drink from it while I’m driving.
Bringing a crate is practical for staying in hotels or rental accommodations. If your dog relieves anxiety by chewing or has a small bladder, restraining him in a crate while you are away from the hotel room can prevent a costly and unexpected bill. If you do leave him in the room while you are away, although some accommodations frown on that, place the “do not disturb” sign on the door so housekeeping staff do not enter the room.
KEEP YOUR DOG RESTRAINED
Although I could not find definitive statistics on how many dogs are killed in car crashes annually, it is important to keep your road trip partner secure during the ride. I secure my pup with a safety belt.
Research commissioned by AAA and Kurgo, a pet-travel products company, and published in 2011 found that 56% of respondents drove with their dog in their car at least once a month for a year. Of the total respondents, only 16% use a pet restraint, such as a harness or safety belt, travel crate, or vehicle pet barrier.
According to this research “an unrestrained 10-pound dog in a crash at 50 mph will exert roughly 500 pounds of force.” This can be deadly for your pup and you as he will act as a flying projectile if not restrained during an accident.
Once at your destination, keep your hound on a leash (6 feet long is typically accepted). Because my dog gets cranky, my veterinarian suggested I tie a yellow ribbon around his leash. This means he needs more space and should not be approached. I shopped Etsy and found a wrap to button around his leash that states, “You shall not pet.”
TAKE A BREAK
Road tripping with a dog takes extra time because of the additional and extended rest stop visits. Use these stops to give your pup some water.
I typically park near the restroom, take my pup for his walk, then lock him safely in my car. I then run to the facilities as quick as possible because I do not want to keep him in the car alone for too long. Fortunately, my GMC Terrain has a remote starter which means I can turn on the air conditioning without starting the engine and safely lock my dog inside.
As more people travel with their pets, rest areas are evolving and becoming more accommodating.
Typically, pets must be on leashes and are prohibited from the restrooms. Depending on the rest area, dogs may or may not be allowed in the picnic areas and there is usually a designated area to walk them. I have noticed some rest areas with small, fenced-in dog parks where canines can run leashless. Be a good pet-parent and pick up after your pup. If you do not have your own waste bags, rest areas usually have them in the pet walk area.
If it is you and your pup in the car and no one else, take extra breaks to stretch your legs and revive your body with a brisk walk. An alert driver is a safe driver.
As a solo female traveler, having my dog as my copilot as I’m driving across the country makes me feel a little safer. With some planning, a road trip with your pup is a fun experience. It creates memories and strengthens the bond between the two of you. Importantly, with your dog as your road trip companion, there’s no need to worry about a backseat driver.
Jennifer Huber is the founder and voice behind the award-winning blog SoloTravelGirl.com where she celebrates traveling alone, not lonely.
