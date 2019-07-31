Wherever you go, from Venice to Boca Grande, you’ll have no trouble finding an independent Mexican restaurant or food truck.
The area now boasts 20 of them, with at least one more to come. Five opened within the last six months.
Why are local Mexican eateries sizzling like fajita platters?
According to CHD Expert, a Chicago-based food service database and analytics firm, Mexican menus were the second most popular in the United States in 2018, edging out even pizza and hamburgers.
Florida was third nationwide in number of cantinas, behind only taqueria titans California and Texas. Of the nation’s more than 62,000 Mexican restaurants, 97 percent were nonchain independents.
“From small taquerias with a loyal local customer base, to the chains with addicted millennial customers, our nation’s Mexican restaurants are a deep well of demand,” said Catherine Kearns, general manager of CHD Expert The Americas.
FRESH AND INEXPENSIVE
Plus Mexican food can’t be beat for fresh, unique flavors, inexpensive product and plentiful comfort food that’s highly affordable.
Unlike California and Texas, a large Mexican population isn’t the key to success in Florida.
Vicente Mata, who will soon open Lime Tequila in Port Charlotte after finding his Blue Tequila and Pink Tequila restaurants were winners in North Port, recognizes the demand. “Most of our customers, 80 percent, are not Mexican.”
Danny Cortes, who recently launched Danny’s Food Truck in Charlotte Harbor, also has found the food has wide appeal.
His food truck as well as Nando’s Taqueria in Englewood and Charlotte Harbor’s Cesar’s Tacos always have people lined up to buy.
Their secret? The consistently fresh ingredients used Mexico City-style in tacos that cost $2 to $3, as well as quesadillas, burritos and daily specials.
“I want to introduce authentic Mexican flavors to people who think Mexican food is Taco Bell,” said Danny’s owner Cortes, whose dad operates Cesar’s Tacos.
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION
With so many places vying to serve Mexican cuisine, owners have to be smart about location.
“People think it’s just about making Mexican food,” Mata said. “It doesn’t work that way. You need passion and you need to be smart about not opening restaurants practically next door to each other. Florida has so many opportunities — why open them all on (U.S.) 41?”
Mata opened his second North Port restaurant, Pink Tequila, on Toledo Blade Boulevard, far from his first restaurant on U.S. 41. His new Lime Tequila will open on Kings Highway.
Mi Gallo Restaurant, the newest Mexican place to breach the U.S. 41 restaurant corridor, opened in mid-July. Owner Doug Booker ran three previous restaurants in Arizona and Indiana, and his wife, cook Vicky, had her own in Mexico City and Toronto.
Vicky prides herself on scratch-made Mexico City-style spices and dishes like her grandmother’s, including a warm veggie salsa which she introduced to the Toronto market and optional shredded cabbage instead of the usual lettuce.
“In Indiana, the restaurant workers from another local Mexican restaurant always came to eat with us because she cooks like their mom and grandma,” Doug said.
