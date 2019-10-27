The headline itself was attention-grabbing: “Shock arrives by mail to to septic system owners in Charlotte County.”
But it was the first two paragraphs of the story that caught your attention, whether the issue affected you or not:
”Welcome to the family, the letter goes. You owe us $11,201.
Give or take a few thousand dollars, that’s the letter about 552 homeowners have received in recent months from Charlotte County Utilities. The letter explains they have one year to get rid of their private septic system and hook into the county sewers.”
Well, you can guess how many people have $11,201 lying around. Or even how many people qualify to get a loan like that without home equity.
There are no winners in this story. The county is doing this to protect water quality — an idea that itself is controversial. But many homeowners, who have had years to get the loans, didn’t do that.
So now the shock sinks in. No wonder this story came in at #1. This issue, or something similar, could happen to any of us.
With that in mind, here are your Top Five stories:
1 Shock arrives by mail to septic system owners in Charlotte County
When you read this story, look at the reporting and writing of reporter Betsy Calvert. The common saying is that there are two sides to a story.
Not true. There are often many, many sides to any given issue. And Calvert’s in-depth report shows us this issue from many angles.
You can read it at: https://bit.ly/2qFKoc3
2 North Port woman gets five years in prison for deadly DUI crash
Anytime a young person dies, the community cares. There is something in all of us parents that has us thinking, “That could have been my child.”
In this incident, Kelsi Lanier, of North Port, was driving on U.S. 41 on Oct. 8, 2016 at approximately 11:18 p.m., when she crashed her car into a vehicle stopped at the traffic light at Easy Street in Charlotte Harbor. The force of the impact made the second car rear-end a third vehicle in front of it.
Lanier’s front seat passenger, Ashlynn Eaton, 19, died in the crash and the other occupants in all three vehicles were transported to the hospital, including Lanier.
At the time of the crash, Lanier and the other occupants in her vehicle tested positive for amphetamine, benzodiazephine, cannabinoid, cocaine metabolite, and opiates, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
To learn more about what others had to say about the sentencing, read: https://bit.ly/2PgTDcW
3 Two North Port men hurt in interstate crash
I know this may sound petty but when an accident shuts down I-75 and forces thousands of vehicles into our communities for a detour, we want to know what happened.
And that’s what happened in this incident. Two North Port drivers were involved in an Interstate 75 rollover crash last Wednesday that closed the highway during the evening rush hour.
Both men were hurt, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report released last Thursday.
To get more details, including the names of those involved, read: https://bit.ly/2PoUsAH
4 Update: One boater died after craft capsizes near Boca Grande
Boating is a big deal in this area and boating accidents that results in death are rare.
That’s why this story likely got a lot of pageviews when it was first posted, then grew its number of pageviews the second week as people shared the story.
To read it, visit: https://bit.ly/33WbQAE
5 Arcadia man arrested for extortion, cyberstalking
OK, I know I have said this before. Before the days of the internet, about the only way a person could stalk you was by following you around or calling your home.
But the internet has changed everything.
In the latest case, an Arcadia man has been arrested for extortion and aggravated stalking of a man, DeSoto County Circuit Court records filed Oct. 7 show.
Larry Wayne McClenithan Jr., 25, threatened to expose the alleged victim as gay and cheating on his wife, as well as injuring the man by breaking his arm, among other threats, according to police.
And according to reports, this is not his first case of cyberstalking. He did it once before with a woman in another county.
There are too many details to state them all here. To read the complete story, visit: https://bit.ly/35WXwK9
