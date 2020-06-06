What was so special about Laurel Canyon, which nurtured the fabled California Sound in the 1960s and was home to such budding future music legends as former San Diegan Frank Zappa, Joni Mitchell, The Doors and Crosby, Stills & Nash?
What led to the community’s second wave in the early 1970s, when Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Little Feat and others became residents?
And what role did some of the Laurel Canyon musicians have at Woodstock and Altamont — the most famous and infamous rock-music festivals, respectively, of the 1960s — which took place barely four months apart at the end of that tumultuous decade?
“Laurel Canyon,” the lovingly crafted docuseries on EPIX that concludes Sunday, provides the multifaceted answers.
The two 90-minute segments focus on what transpired in that bucolic Los Angeles neighborhood between the mid-1960s and mid-1970s, and the many solo artists and bands — from The Byrds to the Eagles — that came in between. A treasure trove of pictures by Nurit Wilde and famed music photographer Henry Diltz is interspersed with a generous array of recent and archival footage, along with wealth of new and vintage interviews.
While several books and previous film documentaries have explored the same subject matter, including 2018’s decidedly uneven “Echo in the Canyon,” the deep dive provided by “Laurel Canyon” is thoughtful and illuminating. The many interview subjects range from Neil Young and Steve Martin to Linda Ronstadt and Mitchell, who was conspicuously absent from “Echo in the Canyon.”
“It could have been anywhere, but the music was just blossoming at that point in Laurel Canyon,” said Chris Hillman, who — as a co-founder of The Byrds — was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.
The former San Diego bluegrass musician lived in Laurel Canyon from 1964 to 1968. Hillman and The Byrds’ Roger McGuinn co-wrote their band’s classic song, “So You Want To Be a Rock ‘n’ Roll Star,” when both lived in Laurel Canyon.
Mitchell’s third album, 1970’s “Ladies of the Canyon,” featured fellow Laurel Canyon residents Neil Young, David Crosby, Graham Nash and Stephen Stills. Nash wrote the Crosby, Stills & Nash classic “Our House” in (and about) the home he shared there with Mitchell. She wrote all of the songs for her classic 1971 album, “Blue,” while residing there.
PIVOTAL MUSIC
Other songs written in the woodsy enclave above Hollywood’s Sunset Strip range from The Doors’ “Love Street” and The Mamas & The Papas’ “Twelve-Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming to the Canyon)” to Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth” and Jackie DeShannon’s “Laurel Canyon.”
“The music created there was pivotal,” Hillman, 75, said. “And it has held up for more than 50 years.”
Those sentiments were recently seconded in separate phone interviews with Johnny Echols of Love and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas & The Papas. Both are featured in “Laurel Canyon” and contribute valuable insights to the film.
“Frank Zappa lived next door to me, David Crosby lived right behind me and (Love co-founder) Arthur Lee had a house nearby,” Echols, 73, recalled.
“It was unique that so many musicians lived so close together, let alone so many musicians who became successful. ... It was really a place and time that could never happen again. It was just fortuitous and serendipitous.”
A 1998 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Phillips, 75, likens Laurel Canyon in the 1960s to “a great big commune,” albeit one with an unusually high ratio of famous and soon-to-be-famous musicians. Its prime location, just minutes away from Sunset Strip — home to The Troubadour, The Whiskey, Ciro’s and other top Los Angeles nightclubs — made it especially appealing to live in the musicians who often performed at those Hollywood venues.
“There were so many artists that had gotten out of folk music, because folk had gone out of fashion,” she said, speaking from her current Los Angeles home in Cheviot Hills.
“We were all terribly inspired by The Beatles, and it was a whole new kind of music that all of us wanted to be a part of. So we came out to L.A. because we’d heard The Byrds on the radio. They had just been a little group before, but now they were making hit songs!”
Alison Ellwood, the Australian-born director of “Laurel Canyon: A Time and Place,” lived in Los Angeles in the 1990s and beyond. She wanted to move to Laurel Canyon after seeing the 2002 feature film also titled “Laurel Canyon,” starring Frances McDormand.
“I wanted to, but I couldn’t afford it!” said Ellwood, whose other directorial credits include “The Go-Go’s” and “History of The Eagles: The Story of an American Band.”
The enduring mythology — musical and otherwise — of Laurel Canyon made an impact on Ellwood, before and after she moved to Los Angeles.
“I was a big Doors’ fan and was trying to do a film about the band,” she said, speaking from her home in Massachusetts.
“That opened up the door to doing the ‘Laurel Canyon’ film. But, at the time, the prices were exorbitant to get all the rights (to the songs for the soundtrack). What changed, which made it easier to do now, is that different record labels have merged. So we didn’t have to deal with all these different companies. Back then, it was all over the place.”
For director Ellwood, the challenge was to chronicle what happened in a manner that retains objectivity while letting its subjects fondly reminisce.
“I didn’t want this to be an anthology of: ‘This happened, then that happened’,” she said.
“What I was aiming for is to show how organically things were linked. For example, how Love tried to get out of its contract with Elektra Records by pushing Elektra to sign The Doors, and how that backfired, and Love got lost in the dust.
“Then you learn that Alice Cooper was also part of the Laurel Canyon scene, after being signed by Frank Zappa, never mind being connected to The Mamas & The Papas and The Monkees. Plus, the fact that The Monkees were so respected by the other artists, as equals. Laurel Canyon was an incredibly positive force for creativity.”
NEXT WAVE
Some prominent young musicians moved into Laurel Canyon in the early 1970s, most notably Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt and members of the Eagles, whose first lineup included former San Diegan Bernie Leadon.
But a sense of dread descended over Los Angeles in 1969 after the horrific Manson Family murders, as some of “Laurel Canyon’s” interview subjects attest.
Drug use became less recreational and more habitual. The achievement of fame and fortune saw many in the first wave of Laurel Canyon musicians move up and on.
“Well, we were kind of reinventing ourselves all the time,” Phillips, a Long Beach native, said. “As I have said before, we might have been hippies, but we really became the establishment.”
‘LAUREL CANYON,’ Part 2 airs at 9 p.m. Sunday.
