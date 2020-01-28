Unless you’ve been living in one, you’ve probably heard about caves full of Himalayan salt as well as yoga, floating, CBD infusion and juicing.
But until now you couldn’t find them in our area all under one roof.
With its soothing soundtrack and lush Indo-Moroccan interior, Fusion Studios at Peachland Promenade in Port Charlotte recently lured dozens of people to its soft opening.
The spa and café attract not only boomers and hippies, but also local millennials —all seeking a healthier way through holistic therapies.
“I could live here,” sighed one blissed-out browser.
These guests shopped for handcrafted fairtrade merchandise and tried the food, but a wall-sized array of glowing Himalayan salt bricks beckoned them from behind the yoga studio’s massive carved double doors.
“What inspired me,” said owner Kelly Crossett, “was seeking alternative therapies for my dad’s COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Before this, I took him to different places, everywhere from Sarasota to Naples.”
That’s because the only holistic healing centers were as much as an hour away.
Crossett ended up traveling to one place for salt therapy, then an hour in the other direction to find sensory deprivation tanks for both parents’ muscular pain and often stopping for organic eats en route.
It only made sense to put it all of these options one place close to home.
Given its complexity, it took Crossett more than a year to open her 2,700-square-foot space.
FAMILIAR ATMOSPHERE
The interior has the same flair for eclectic décor and fine wine that Crossett has shown for five years at Visani Restaurant and Comedy Theater, co-owned with partner Eric Andreas. She and her dad built Fusion’s two salt walls themselves.
Crossett thinks Peachland Promenade—now with two fitness centers and hot dining spots—is the perfect location.
“I’m next to the two biggest gyms in town, where people are looking for healthier options,” she said. “And I’m right off the highway. If I’m traveling an hour to find these therapies in Sarasota or Naples, other people will be looking to hop off the highway, too. We’re not in the middle of nowhere here.”
1. FOOD FOR BODY AND SOUL
The curious might come first to sample items from the menu at Fusion’s organic eatery, then return for other benefits.
Fusion’s café serves fresh-pressed juices, fermented kambucha tea, wine and craft beer, sangria, mimosas and CBD-infused coffee.
The coffee comes fresh ground and packaged from Sträva, a Colorado craft roaster that infuses Colombian beans with broad-spectrum, CBD-rich hemp oil. (Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a naturally occurring molecule in hemp plants that’s said to provide wide-ranging health benefits. It might feel good, but doesn’t make you high.)
Sandwiches, salad, bagels, croissants, avocado toast, yogurt parfaits, deviled eggs and a shareable charcuterie board can be ordered to go or to enjoyed at Fusion’s counter, lounge or sidewalk seating.
2. YOGA, HOT OR NOT
Fusion’s studio space with its golden Himalayan salt wall now has twice-a-week gentle and Vinyasa flow yoga classes, and will soon host a full schedule of classes, including hot yoga. Maybe even pose-and-sip happy hour yoga. Hey, we can dream.
During sessions, the salt wall gives off feel-good negative ions and disperses fine particles of salt—not as concentrated as in the studio’s separate salt therapy room, but still beneficial.
Most hot yoga is practiced in rooms heated with forced hot air, where “you’re sweating out water weight, not toxins,” Crossett said.
At Fusion, infrared panels distribute heat evenly, allowing it to penetrate deep into the muscles and joints and, along with the salt wall, help secrete toxins while cleansing the skin.
What’s it yoga good for?
Blood pressure
Sleep difficulties
Flexibility
Muscle tone
Sore muscles
Joint pain, as from arthritis
Circulation
What to expect:
Don’t be shy. Yoga’s for anyone, any level.
Bring your favorite mat or rent one at Fusion.
You’re going to sweat. In hot yoga, a lot. Be sure you’re hydrated before and after each session.
Wear comfortable clothing that doesn’t show parts of the body that might distract you or others. Those with long hair should tie it back.
Does it really work?
Hot and other yogas are both safe and therapeutic, as long as you stay hydrated and rest as needed.
3. SALT THERAPY
Halotherapy or salt therapy has been around more than 150 years, but now is hotter than ever.
In 1843, after a Polish doctor noticed that salt mine workers didn’t suffer the same respiratory ailments that other miners did, salt therapy exploded into crystalline spas and salt caves across Eastern Europe.
“It’s amazing how all these holistic therapies come back around,” Crossett said.
A halogenerator in Fusion’s salt therapy room crushes pharmaceutical-grade Himalayan salt and disperses the powder through vents into the air.
“In dry salt therapy, the salt works as little scrubbers in your lungs, getting all that extra mucus out and helping expel it, ” Crossett explained, “It’s beneficial for people with respiratory ailments from COPD and bronchitis to asthma.”
Treatments take 25 minutes—like seven hours at the beach without the sunscreen, she said.
The inhaled salt particles absorb irritants, toxins and allergens, relieving inflammation in the airways, loosening and helping expel phlegm. Because it also coats the skin, the salt absorbs bacteria that cause skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.
The negative ions make the body release serotonin, a natural mood stabilizer and antidepressant.
What’s it good for?
Relaxation
Respiratory and sinus issues
Skin issues such as eczema and psoriasis
Stress relief
What to expect:
Don’t take electronic devices into the salt room with you.
Wear comfortable clothing.
Relax on the room’s reupholstered church pews and cushions.
Ask Alexa to play your choice of music, and adjust the lights.
You’ll taste the salt on your lips and skin. If you cough up phlegm, it will be noticeably salty.
Does it really work?
Salt therapy is safe and relaxing, but there isn’t much evidence about how well it actually works. Research suggests it may help respiratory problems and depression.
At the very least, it’s a feel-good therapy that relieves stress, clears your airways and allows you to unplug from your day.
4. FLOATING
Imagine floating in a warm bathtub or pool full of Epsom salt. Unafraid. For an hour. Bliss!
“You can’t sink,” explained Crossett. “It’s the only time we have no pressure on our spine. And the magnesium in the tank’s salt enters the body and helps inflammation.”
That’s the gist of sensory deprivation, coming to Fusion in February.
After surveying people over the past year, Crossett learned, “I could never do sensory deprivation because I’m claustrophobic.” So, her flotation tanks will allow two people—whether child and elderly parent or couples—to float together, emotionally supporting each other during therapy.
“Sensory deprivation is really going to help our veterans, anyone suffering from PTSD (Post-traumatic stress disorder),” she said.
What’s it good for?
Stress
Generalized anxiety
Sleep difficulties
PTSD
Inflammation
Muscle tension
What to expect:
To better relax, eat a little something and avoid caffeine beforehand.
Don’t shave or wax ahead of time; the salt can irritate your skin.
Shower off, set the room lights and music, and enter the tank.
Lie back in zero-gravity, skin-temperature water filled with enough Epsom salt (magnesium sulfate) that you’ll float effortlessly.
You might fall asleep and experience euphoria or a deep sense of well-being.
After an hour’s session, get out, shower off and get dressed.
Don’t touch your eyes afterward without washing your hands thoroughly.
Does it really work?
Several studies suggest that floating in a sensory deprivation tank has clear benefits, including muscle relaxation, better sleep, lessened pain and decreased stress and anxiety.
