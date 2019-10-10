DeSoto schools administration and coaches stand with Laurie Giordano (center), who founded the Zach Martin Memorial Foundation & Heatstroke Prevention. Ms. Giordano donates cold tubs to school athletic programs to prevent loss of lives due to heatstroke as she experienced with the loss of her son. According to Ms. Giordano, “As to date, 100 percent of all diagnosed heatstroke victims' lives have been saved, if put in a cold tub within 10 minutes of diagnosis.” Thank you, Ms. Giordano!
