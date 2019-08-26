By Taylor Neumann
NTVB
The deeply layered world of Jim Henson’s 1982 film “The Dark Crystal” returns Aug. 30 in an all-new Netflix prequel series, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”
Just as in the original, the characters are brought to the screen via the puppetry that made Henson famous. This time, the force behind the scenes is his daughter, Lisa Henson, current CEO and president of the Jim Henson Company.
“What you see in our show is that there are many Gelfling all over the world of Thra — they’re in seven clans,” said Lisa Henson. “And so we start our series back in that period of time before the true evil nature of the Skeksis had emerged. The inciting incident of our series is that [the Gelfling] learn what the Skeksis are up to, and they realize the danger they’re in, and that starts the Resistance.”
While she insists that watching the original film is not necessary to enjoy the series, there’s a lot here for old fans, including younger versions of characters they know and love.
“Many of the characters from The Dark Crystal were long-living. The Skeksis live virtually forever, and Aughra is an ancient, almost eternal character. … And then there are locations that we go to, like the Crystal Castle where the Skeksis live, which is a set that we actually duplicated from the original.”
The incredible voice cast includes Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Glass) as the three Gelfling leads: Rian, Deet and Brea. Adding to the fun are Helena Bonham Carter, Mark Hamill, Eddie Izzard, Jason Isaacs, Andy Samberg and Sigourney Weaver, among many others.
The show promises excitement for a new generation, effortlessly blending modern CGI with the deft hand of puppeteers trained in their craft.
For children who haven’t grown up with puppetry, it’s hard to pinpoint what makes this show different — the textures and dimension are one of a kind, and “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” presents a nostalgic experience for fans while making puppetry brand-new again for children ready to learn about the Gelfling for the first time.
