Arcadian History editor Carol Mahler spooled back 100 years in this fun perspective about Christmas in DeSoto County. And from our house to yours, Merry Christmas.
Armistice, or the end of World War I (1914-1918), no doubt inspired the jubilant celebration of Christmas at the aviation training camp in Arcadia. The staff prepared a 30-page booklet, “Christmas 1918, At Carlstrom Field, Arcadia, Florida,” featuring their Christmas dinner menu as well as photographs and information about the field.
The U.S. Army in Decemeber 1917 had opened two aviation training camps to the southeast and east of Arcadia to train pilots for World War I. Carlstrom was named for flight instructor Lt. Victor Carlstrom who was killed training cadets in Virginia. Dorr is the namesake of Pvt. Stephen Dorr, who joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps in Fort Myers and crashed while training with the Royal Flying Corps near Toronto, Canada.
Printed by the Enterprise Publishing Co. that also published the weekly Enterprise newspaper in Arcadia, the booklet served as a kind of souvenir, especially with the uncertain future of the training facility. One of the authors, Lt. Helmer W. Bergman, signed the final page: “Merry Christmas and may you always remember this one.”
Inside the front cover listed those responsible: the idea, Mr. Spinks of the Young Men’s Christian Association (Y.M.C.A.); photos by Lt. “Alphabet” Smith; “bald and fancy statements” by Lt. H. W. Bergman; “bright and snappy ones” by Sgt. First Class Roy H. Russ. (Later, the full name of the photographer: “Lt. Walter Leo Schlobaum Archibald Ignace John Smith aka ‘Alphabet’ or ‘A.B.C.’ Smith” accompanies the picture of the “photo laboratory.”)
Although the booklet provides information about the field, it is also written tongue-in-cheek. For example, the first page is a map locating Arcadia as well as the airfields “thus avoiding at the beginning all reiteration of that too common and vulgar inquiry: ‘Well, where in____is Arcadia?’”
The next pages feature the officers. Major Horace Meek Hickam (1885-1934) commanded both fields: “Our flying Major, thoro, efficient. Has everything done on the run — or the wing. Executive speed; 1600 R.P.M.” Hickam Field, adjacent to Pearl Harbor U.S. Naval Base, was named for him in 1935.
Major J. H. Rudolph commanded the gunnery school; Lt. Helmer W. Bergman, Carlstrom’s Flying School Detachment; and Lt. Laurence I. Hale served as post adjutant.
The text beneath an “oblique air view of Carlstrom Field,” ends “Now let us view the unrollment of our daily routine, like the petal of a flower — or an O. D. blanket. Let’s go.” The photo of Carlstrom’s Field’s north gate is captioned with the famous quotation from Dante’s “Inferno” — “Abandon hope all yet who enter here.”
The explanation — “Where the bi-monthly train switches for Arcadia — the most inexpensive and unsatisfactory means to town” — accompanies the picture of the “railroad Y.” The line was built from Arcadia to Carlstrom and then to Dorr field — hence the switch.
In addition to transporting passengers, the trains also delivered supplies such as coal. The booklet notes, “One may have worked ages to become an airplane mech., but still when the Florida Air Service Railway (Limited) (very much) drops a few cars of coal, the aforementioned mechanic must demonstrate his ability in high and lofty shoveling.”
A photo of tents in rows — common quarters for enlisted men in WWI training camps —i s named the “Aviation Training Battalion.” The top of the water tower is noted as “the highest known point in the state of Florida” and the base “is the lowest place in the field, (not in point of elevation but because of the depression felt by those who herein reside.) The Hoose Gow, in other words, the Guard House.”
“On the Flying Field” details the aircraft available “Hispano, Curtiss, or a Thomas Morse Scout.” The “Hispano” refers to the Hispano-Suiza engine used in the S.P.A.D. or Curtiss JN-4 “Jenny” aircraft.
The next page, after detailing “the menu of an Airplane” as “oil, water, gas,” includes an incredible photo of “a battle formation as depicted below—a very effective aerial wedge.” Another photo depicts the “Gunnery Range” where pilots learned to handle “repeating shot guns and Lewis and Marlin machine guns.”
An innovation at Carlstrom Field was the hospital airship pictured on page 26, plus a motorcycle crew that investigated crashes, although it is not featured in the booklet. However, the two-way radio was not developed until the 1920s, so how did a downed pilot summon assistance?
Page 27 shows a photograph of the “Pigeon Loft” and the following text: “Here’s where the winged messengers live and to this loft they return when let loose by some venturesome aviator stranded on a hammock in the middle of the Everglades.”
The photograph of “The Mess Hall” that “accommodates something like 1000 to 1200 men,” is on page 10, and the next page is the “Christmas Dinner Menu.” In keeping with the booklet’s tone, the printed menu has French names for each of the dishes followed by total amounts prepared. For example, “Dinde a la Francaise” subtitled “1,200 lbs. turkey, 300 lbs. dressing” and “Pointes D’Asperges Au Beurre” subtitled by “16 doz. no. 2 cans, 10 lbs. butter.”
Although French names usually denote haute cuisine, they also honor the U.S. ally that won the war.
For a fact
A 700-acre site, Carlstrom Field had 90 buildings, including 14 hangars for four to eight airplanes. The 107th, 108th, 111th, 205th, 284th, and 302nd Aero Squadrons trained at the field, and after Armistice they were consolidated into a Flying School Detachment. Dorr Field trained the 76th, 109th, 110th, 240th, 241st Aero Squadrons, and they were also consolidated after the end of WWI. An Air Service Pilots’ School trained pilots at Carlstrom Field until 1922. The structures were dismantled and sold as surplus, and the field was closed by 1926.
