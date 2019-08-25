Normally when we look back at the most-read stories of the week, we look at actual stories. But this past week, you surprised me.
The most-looked “story” was not a story at all — but a whole bunch of photos. And I can see why.
One of our freelance photographers, Jerry Beard, went through our photos of what the area looked like after Hurricane Charley hit 15 years ago. Then he went back to those same exact locations and tried to take the same photo from the same angle — even with the same people in it, if they are still around.
The photos were a hit. We published them in the newspaper and also put them online. They may end up being one of the five most-viewed pieces of all our websites for 2019 when the year is over.
Okay, here is the top 5 list, along with a link to the popular photos.
1 Images of Charley: Then and Now
OK, OK, you know you want to look at these photos, especially since I hyped them up already.
If you lived here then, the photos should bring back some powerful memories. If you weren’t around then, you will get a good idea of just how much the area had to overcome in order to recover.
Feel free to add your own comments at the bottom of this address: https://bit.ly/2KV6NbF
2 Suspect was kicked out of bikini bar before shooting outside
Stories about local shootings tend to get a lot of pageviews from our readers.
But when you add the phrase “bikini bar” to the headline, the number of people reading the story skyrockets. This is one of the few cases where the photos got more views than the story itself. The first photo is a mug shot of the arrested guy, and the second photo is an outdoor shot of where the shooting occurred. But you can’t see the second photo until you click on the first.
So thousands of you clicked on the first photo to see, I don’t know, a bikini? I will never know.
The story itself is about a rather scary incident. Imagine it’s late at night and some guy is yelling at a woman in a parking lot. You, trying to be the good guy, get out of your car.
Bam! The bad guy pulls out a gun and shoots at you many times, hitting you. No warning. Just shoots you.
To read this story, which does not feature any photos of a bikini, visit: https://bit.ly/2MsyBYp
3 Swim warning at Blind Pass
OK, we get it. You all love the area beaches. It doesn’t matter where they are — Englewood, Venice, wherever in this area.
When we post a story about any local beach getting a health warning, residents tend to read the story, then share it with friends, both here and up North.
Most of the health warnings come after heavy rains when water has washed animal feces from area streets and yards to the Gulf. If the level of bacteria from the feces gets too high, a health warning is issued. This has nothing to do with red tide, which is something else entirely — and has seemed to avoid us this year, thank goodness.
To read the story about the swim warning that was at Blind Pass, visit: https://bit.ly/2NpcvFN
4 North Port woman, 21, may get shorter sentence for DUI manslaughter
This story is full of twists and turns — so I can see why this made it into the Top Five.
Here is the basic issue — can somebody who committed a crime at age 18 be treated as a youthful offender?
Kelsi Lanier, now 21, was 18 when she crashed her car into another vehicle stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Easy Street in Charlotte Harbor.
The force of the impact made the second car rear-end a third car in front of it. Lanier’s front seat passenger, Ashlyn Eaton, 19, of North Port, died in the crash.
All the occupants of Lanier’s vehicle tested positive for amphetamine, benzodiazepine, cannabinoid, cocaine metabolite, and opiates, according to the report.
So should Lanier be charged as a youthful offender, something that generally comes with less harsh discipline? To see the reasoning and thinking about this, read the story at: https://bit.ly/2L49zvk
5 Allegiant adds 5 new routes from Punta Gorda
Isn’t is cool that we have a local airport where you can fly to a bunch of locations in the United States for a very low fare?
To answer my own question: Yes, yes it is.
I suspect most of you think the same way because when our story went online of the new locations that Allegiant would be serving from Punta Gorda, thousands of you read and shared the story.
To see the story with the list of locations, visit: https://bit.ly/2ZlWnHc
