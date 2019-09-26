The two innermost planets in our galaxy can be seen transiting or crossing in front of the sun. These transits are rather rare—the planet Mercury only transits the sun 13 times in a century! Venus, however, was observed only seven times in the past four hundred years, the next one being in the year 2117!
But this time it will be the planet Mercury. Floridians, those along the east coast and South Americans will see the entire event on Nov. 11. West-coasters and those of us in Arizona will see the transit in progress as the sun rises. In fact, it will be about half over by the time the sun rises.
There are a couple of ways to observe or photograph this phenomenon safely. The first is by using an over-the-aperture “white light” filter. These are used for viewing and photographing sunspots on the sun’s photosphere. Another less well-known way to observe sunspots and planetary transits is by the use of a Herschel Safety wedge, which produces very high contrast images when coupled with a refractor of the appropriate focal length. A safety wedge uses a combination of a solar continuum filter and neutral density filters. A safety wedge is a very fine way to observe the sun’s photosphere. However, it is far more expensive than an over-the-aperture filter and should be used by only the most experienced solar astronomers.
Another very popular way to observe the sun is by way of using a hydogen alpha equipped telescope or a telescope that’s refractor equipped with a hydrogen alpha and a blocking filter. (Both must be used in conjunction). This set up will allow a very narrow band width of red light to reach the camera or observer. In this way we can see the sun’s chromosphere, a solar layer below the photosphere. Here in the sun’s chromosphere we see prominences, spicules, fibrils, Ellerman bombs and flares. Sunspots are similar as those seen in white light. A hydrogen alpha telescope will yield the most dramatic photos of a transit event. These are perhaps some of the most popular ways to view the sun. There are others, but these are most common.
Solar safety is something I must mention. While our nearest star can yield some amazing opportunities for study, I cannot stress enough the fact that solar astronomy is one of the few ways a person can be injured while studying the sky. Proper filters must be used! Over the aperture filters must be secured firmly. I suggest using electrical tape as well as the provided set screws. These filters should also be a snug fit on the telescope. Remember, a sudden gust of wind could blow off an ill-fitting solar filter at an inopportune moment causing blindness or at least serious eye damage. Please be absolutely sure of what you are doing or be with someone who does for this fascinating solar event!
The sun is some 93 million miles from the earth, or about eight light minutes away. Mercury is 48 million miles from earth. Mercury is the smallest planet in our solar system—twice the size of Pluto—one third the size of the earth. Mercury orbits the sun every 88 days, is thought to be some 4.5 billion years old and is named after the Roman messenger to the gods. When tiny Mercury is viewed on the surface of the solar disk, we understand just how small this rocky world is in comparison to the sun. Most Mercury transits last about seven hours; however, this particular transit will last a little over five hours from start (ingress) to finish (egress).
So solar observers, set you alarms for dawn Nov. 11 to view this rather rare event. This is your chance to see our innermost planet silhouetted against the solar disk. I promise this will be an awe-inspiring event ... for those prepared to view it safely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.