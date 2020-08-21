Fewer than 5,000 COVID-19 patents were hospitalized in Florida on Friday — a positive sign for the state that has seen nearly 36,000 hospitalizations and more than 10,000 deaths since the pandemic began earlier this year.
More than 9,000 people statewide were hospitalized just about a month ago, with about a third of those cases located in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. A snapshot of hospitalizations on July 25 showed 1,295 patients in Broward hospitals and 1,952 in Miami-Dade. Those numbers revealed a lot of improvement Friday when the state Agency for Health Care Administration reported 664 hospitalized patients in Broward and 937 in Miami-Dade.
Southwest Florida counties also are reporting fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations as well. Lee County, which had 215 patients hospitalized on July 25, had only 140 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday. Sarasota County similarly saw a drop from 150 to 75 on Friday. Charlotte’s success can be measured from 63 hospitalizations to 46 on Friday. DeSoto’s number of hospitalized patients on any given day usually can be counted on one hand.
The virus is especially hard on seniors. In Charlotte County, 72% of those hospitalized are 65 and older, according to the Department of Health. Only one person in Charlotte below the age of 25 has been hospitalized with COVID-19, and that patient was a child younger than 5. Sarasota County reported similar findings with 63% of those hospitalized being 65 and older. Ten patients younger than 25 have been hospitalized.
The drop in hospitalizations follows a drop in new cases. Earlier this summer, an string 10,000 new cases a day thrust the Sunshine State into the international spotlight as a COVID-19 hot spot. There has not been a day with 10,000 new cases since July 24. In fact, there hasn’t been a day with more than 5,000 new cases in the last week.
Julie Beatty, director of marketing for Venice Regional Bayfront Health, provided the following recommendations:
• Put distance of at least 6 feet between yourself and other people.
• Frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water or use hand sanitizer containing 60% or more alcohol.
• Avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose and mouth.
• Wear a face mask to cover your nose and mouth when you are in public places where you may come into contact with other people.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a bent elbow or tissue and immediately dispose of the tissue.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.
Florida
Total cases: 593,286
Positive residents: 587,023
Resident hospitalizations: 35,997
Resident deaths: 10,168
Charlotte County
Positive residents: 2,456
Hospitalizations: 301
Deaths: 107
DeSoto County
Positive residents: 1,440
Hospitalizations: 105
Deaths: 21
Sarasota County
Positive residents: 6,848
Hospitalizations: 415
Deaths: 180
Lee County
Positive residents: 17,514
Hospitalizations: 1,288
Deaths: 397
