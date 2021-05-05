Charlotte County fatality on Sweet Gum Drive

The crash occurred on Sweet Gum Drive in eastern Charlotte County, near the intersection of Balsam Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

 PROVIDED BY GOOGLE MAPS

A 77-year-old Punta Gorda man was struck and killed early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 26-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving south on Sweet Gum Drive in eastern Charlotte County, approaching Balsam Boulevard, troopers said.

He failed to see the man on a bicycle in front of him and crashed, FHP said.

The 77-year-old man was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.

FHP is investigating the crash.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments