A 77-year-old Punta Gorda man was struck and killed early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
A 26-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving south on Sweet Gum Drive in eastern Charlotte County, approaching Balsam Boulevard, troopers said.
He failed to see the man on a bicycle in front of him and crashed, FHP said.
The 77-year-old man was transported to Lee Memorial Hospital and later pronounced dead.
FHP is investigating the crash.
