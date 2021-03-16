Florida Highway Patrol
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

Two people died in a Hendry County crash in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A 24-year-old Naples man was driving south on State Road 29 in Hendry County approaching Sears Road, while a 47-year-old Arcadia man was driving north on State Road 29, troopers said.

The Naples man, driving a sedan, failed to maintain a single lane and entered the northbound lane. The two cars crashed head-on and both men died, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash is under investigation by FHP.

