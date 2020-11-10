A 69-year-old Arcadia man died in a car crash on State Road 70 Tuesday afternoon.
A sedan was traveling north on South Lee Avenue facing a stop sign, while another sedan was traveling east on State Road 70, approaching the intersection.
The first driver on South Lee Avenue violated the right of way of the driver on State Road 70, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The car on South Lee Avenue collided with the car on State Road 70, sending the second car into an electric pole, troopers say.
The driver of the first car died. The driver of the second car, a 30-year-old Arcadia man, sustained serious injuries, FHP said.
The FHP no longer identifies people involved in car crashes due to Marsy's Law.
