PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

A pedestrian died on U.S. 17 in Arcadia on Monday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 16-year-old girl from Arcadia was driving an SUV south on U.S. 17 north of Lowe Street, and a pedestrian traveled into her path, troopers said.

The SUV struck and killed the pedestrian, whose identity is unknown at this time. The crash is under investigation by FHP.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

