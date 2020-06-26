The state of Florida has banned the sale of alcohol at bars as COVID-19 numbers skyrocketed Friday.
"Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide," according to a tweet from Halsey Beshears, secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
The order applies to establishments that derive more than 50% of gross revenue from the sale of alcoholic beverages. The establishments can continue to sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off the premises.
The state of Florida has reported record high spikes in the number of new COVID-19 cases for the last couple of weeks. Florida has reported another 8,942 new cases of the virus Friday, a record-high spike in the number of new cases since the state began tracking in March.
Wednesday's number held the previous record of 5,508 new cases, according to data from the Department of Health.
