Staff Report
The Florida Department of Health did not release new COVID-19 numbers Saturday.
“The Department of Health received approximately 400,000 previously-reported COVID-19 test results from Helix Laboratory — a private lab that is not affiliated with the state of Florida,” states a Department of Health press release issued Saturday. “The massive size of the data file and the need to de-duplicate hundreds of thousands of results prevented the Department of Health’s automatic reporting system from processing yesterday’s results as it normally does. State epidemiologists are currently working to reconcile the data, which will take a day to finish.”
The Department of Health expects the numbers to be released today.
“Importantly, this reporting issue is not related to notifying individuals of their results,” states the press release. “Notification is performed by the lab or entity that offered the test.”
The latest available numbers updated Friday showed Florida as having a total of 728,921 total cases, of which 720,001 are Florida residents. There have been 15,186 Floridians die from COVID-19 and 186 non-residents as well.
