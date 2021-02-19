The COVID-19 death toll in Florida surpassed 30,000 on Friday, according to data from the the Florida Department of Health.
There have been 29,692 deaths among residents and 522 non-residents who have died in Florida from coronavirus.
An additional 42,005 cases of coronavirus have been reported by the state since last Friday.
The Florida DOH reported 1,856,427 total cases of coronavirus in the state as of Friday. Of those, 1,822,644 cases are among Florida residents. About 4% of all cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization, according to state data.
Over 1.9 million seniors 65 and older have been vaccinated in Florida, representing nearly 44% of the state’s total senior population, and making up more than 75% of the state’s vaccinations, health officials said on Friday.
There have been 209 new cases reported in Charlotte County since last Friday in Charlotte County. About 8% of the 10,450 cases have resulted in hospitalizations and 3% have resulted in death.
Since last Friday, 22 people in Charlotte County have died, bringing the county’s death toll to 345. Of the total number of cases, 910 were reported as coming from long-term care facilities.
In DeSoto County, there were an additional 113 cases reported between Feb. 13-19, bringing the county’s total to 3,652 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Three people have died with the primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in DeSoto since last Friday, bringing DeSoto’s death toll to 72.
There were 384 new cases reported in Sarasota County between Feb. 13-19, bringing the county’s total number of positive cases 26,352, according to state health officials. As of Friday, 704 people in Sarasota County have died from the virus, with 28 of those deaths reported within the last week.
Lee County reported 892 since last Friday, bringing the county’s total to 56,277 cases. Another 10 people in Lee County died since Feb. 19, bringing the death toll to 864. In the week prior, Feb. 5-11, 21 had died in Lee County.
Hospitals
On Friday afternoon, DeSoto County hospitals had no ICU beds available, according to a state database. The hospitalization rate for coronavirus is 7% in DeSoto County, with a total of 263 people in the county hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
About 10% of Charlotte County’s ICU beds were reported as available on Friday afternoon. Charlotte County, one of the oldest counties in the state in terms of age, has a hospitalization rate of 8%, according to DOH data.
With 32% of Sarasota County’s ICU beds available, there were over 100 reported as available on Friday afternoon. Sarasota County’s hospitalization rate is 5%.
Lee County had about 13% of its ICU beds available, according to Friday afternoon state data. With over 2,000 hospitalized for COVID-19 in Lee County, its hospitalization rate is 4%.
Statewide, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is 4%.
Schools
There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Charlotte County Public Schools this week, all on Wednesday. Four were at Punta Gorda Middle, four at Port Charlotte High, and one each at Kingsway Elementary, Charlotte Technical College and Charlotte Harbor Center.
Since Charlotte County schools reopened, there have been 366 reported cases. The school that has reported the most cases since the pandemic began is Port Charlotte High with 55 cases.
Sarasota County schools reported 47 new cases this week, with 35 students testing positive and 12 staff testing positive. There have now been 1,338 cases of coronavirus in the Sarasota County School District since schools reopened. Over 9,000 students have been contract traced and quarantined due to possible exposure.
