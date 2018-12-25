LAKE PLACID - Four people were killed in a Christmas Day collision near Lake Placid - about 12 miles from Sebring - at the intersection of State Road 70 and County Road 721.
Authorities released only some details going into Tuesday night, confirming the four deaths and noting it was a head-on crash, but not identifying the dead nor detailing what caused the wreck.
The collision happened in the Highlands County community at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The road was closed for hours after the crash. The wreck remains under investigation.
