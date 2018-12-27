These past seven days were a great week to ride bikes here in Southwest Florida. The weather was just cool enough to make for some very comfortable trips on the road. Of course, the downside is that this time of year, when you do get caught in a rain storm or three (as I did Saturday), instead of being refreshing it gets a bit on the nippy side.
We’ve talked about the importance of tires before but I wanted to share an experience I had this week. This demonstrates that even an experienced rider will suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.
It was a beautiful Sunday morning as I left for my regular recovery ride. (Slower, high-cadence pedaling, small chain ring, just loosening up the muscles from a rain-shortened Saturday ride.) Had my phone with me with the click-and-fix Charlotte County Fl app, in case I came across some road maintenance that needed to be reported. Dressed in my best cutie clothes.
The ride was very relaxed. Several friends were with me, and we discussed all the problems of the world and solved every one. Unfortunately I don’t remember what the solutions were, so we’ll probably solve them again next week.
Twenty miles out and there was a sound from my bike that every rider can recognize immediately. It is not a good sound. This one was a ppfffft as opposed to a bang. What is the difference, you ask? A bang generally indicates that you have hit something hard enough and sharp enough to tear a hole in the tire and tube. A bang is something that you just accept, throw a new tube in and off you go. (You do have a spare tube, tire irons, and either a tire scab or a $1 bill in the seat bag, right?)
By contrast, the ppfffft sound usually indicates that a very tiny something — perhaps a piece of glass, wire from a steel belt tire, a thorn — that doesn’t puncture the tire but slowly works its way through the rubber until a little sharp point reaches the tube and causes a minuscule hole: Just big enough to allow the air to escape. Either way, it’s a flat.
This particular flat was the front tire. Front wheels are easier to take off and put on than rears, but they’re still annoying and take time to fix.
I removed the tire from the wheel. I like to put my tubes in the tire with the valve stem lined up with some mark or label on the tire so that if I put some air in the tube and can identify the leak, I can narrow down on the tire where the puncture is and possibly find the culprit.
A quick feel inside the tire, and sure enough, there was what appeared to be a tiny wire sticking through the casing. Pulled out the wire, put a new tube in — and my tire pump gave up the ghost. One advantage to riding with others is that they will probably have a pump or spare CO2 cartridges that you can borrow. Tire pumped up and I’m off. All good.
Tuesday early morning, it’s time to pre-check the bike for the morning ride and you guessed it, the front tire is flat again. I pull the tire off, go over the tire inside and out and sure enough, find a tiny piece of wire. Pull it out, new tube and get 50 miles in, then put the bike away.
Thursday morning, pre-ride check and yup, front tire is flat again. Same routine, another piece of wire and I’m off. Got about 30 miles in and the tire goes flat again. There comes a point when you throw in the towel. Got home, pulled the tire off and threw it in the trash along with the tube. New tire, new tube and Friday’s ride goes without a hitch.
But, the other rider in the house pulls the tire out of the trash and starts going over it centimeter by centimeter. Using a soft cloth run inside the tire, bright light, and bare fingers, after half an hour of staring at the tire, there is a little glint and the tire gives up a quarter inch long piece of wire.
Now what? Do I put the tire back on the bike? Of course not. I mount the tire with a tube on a spare wheel, pump the pressure up to about 140 pounds and hang it on the wall. If it stays inflated, then I have a reserve tire. If not, it has already been in the trash once; it won’t mind being there again.
That was my week on the bike. As irritating as it was, I still have to ask: Did you ride your bike today?
