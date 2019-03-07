Budget disaster kit in 20 weeks: Week 8

Resiliency: Exactly how tough are you, DeSoto County?
One of the current buzzwords in emergency management circles the last few years has been community “resiliency,” which, like most words, has multiple meanings.
But they all tend to refer to bouncing back from some stimuli. Google defines resiliency as “the ability to recover quickly from difficulties,” or “toughness.” The community’s ability to restore normalcy for its citizens after a catastrophic event is its resiliency. DeSoto County has seen disasters before. Whether it’s a fire, flood, hurricane or agricultural disaster, DeSoto County has seen it all, and the tough people of this county are known for being able to take care of themselves and bounce back quickly.
A community is only as strong as the people that live there. You must not only be strong in your ability to make things happen in the face of adversity, but there must also be a strength of knowledge to be truly strong and resilient. Knowledge is power and DeSoto County Emergency Management, or DCEM, wants you to be as powerful as they come when it comes to community resilience. That is why DCEM offers so many opportunities to learn about what you can do to implement the five tenants of Emergency Management—prepare for, prevent, respond to, recover from, and mitigate the effects of all-hazards—into your everyday lives.
Some programs we offer include the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training, where you are taught how to respond to disasters in your neighborhood until professional responders arrive. Amateur radio is a year-round hobby that can save lives in extreme cases, and we can help you get started and on the air. We often sponsor classes at different times of the year that range from first aid to hazmat to weather. Whatever you can think of, we can probably put you in contact with a class for it ... and we are always looking for volunteers to participate in these programs year round.
Our annual Hurricane Seminar and Community Services Expo is quickly approaching. June 4 is the date to mark on your calendar. Once again, Jim Farrell with WINK-TV news will be there to greet you and offer his expertise on the upcoming hurricane season. Additionally, there will be a multitude of other services, vendors and agencies on hand with a variety of information to share.
For questions or more information about all the Emergency Management programs available in DeSoto County, please call (863) 993-4831, or email eoc@desotobocc.com.
Get emergency alerts by email, text or directly to your phones by signing up for “DeSoto Alerts,” a free service provided by DeSoto County Emergency Management, on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/DesotoEM/. Click on the blue SIGN UP button to register and “Like” our page while you are there.
Remember, the 2019 hurricane season is only 12 weeks away. Do not wait until there is a storm coming to start your preparations, because disasters of all types can occur at any time. It is time to hit the hardware store.
This list was adapted from a series by Candi Kelly, Manatee County Emergency Management
Brian Newhouse is emergency management coordinator for DeSoto County Emergency Management
