Welcome to week 3 of our series on Emergency Preparedness on a budget!
Have you ever been witness to an emergency and didn’t know what to do or how to react? Have you stood helplessly and watched as a friend or loved one suffered until professional responders arrived to restore order to a hectic situation? When you dial 911, help is only minutes away. But in some situations, seconds could mean the difference between life and death. I’m sure you are asking yourself “What can I do to help?” The key to any survival situation is preparation and knowledge!
Free is a price anyone can afford! There are many low and no-cost resources right here in DeSoto County and the surrounding area that can help you help yourself. Training is the key. Be it a basic CPR and first-aid class, all the way to advanced Incident Management training and a myriad of other specialty classes, you can get it in DeSoto County. In the past, the combined emergency services in DeSoto County have hosted numerous classes ... and most were free of charge. Some of the classes included topics such as CPR, Basic Firefighting, Shelter Management, Incident Command, Logistics, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Training and Amateur Radio licensing, to name a few.
While you are being trained, you should think about how you can put all that new knowledge to good use while keeping your skills sharp by volunteering. DeSoto County Emergency Management is always looking for volunteers to join their Community Emergency Response Team, commonly known as CERT. Age isn’t a factor, we have something for the young and old alike.
CERT is a nationwide FEMA program that educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may affect their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, incident command, and disaster medical operations. CERT offers a consistent, nationwide approach to volunteer training and organization that professional responders can rely on during disaster situations, which allows them to focus on tasks that are more complex. The CERT program was designed as a grassroots initiative and specifically structured so that the local and state program managers have the flexibility to form their programs in the way that best suits their communities. CERT programs around the country are as different as the people who compose them. Some jurisdiction’s programs treat CERT as a standalone response agency, while others are integrated into existing agencies. In either case, CERT always proved to be an asset to the community.
CERT volunteers are trained to respond safely, responsibly and effectively to emergencies, but they can also support their communities during non-emergency events as well. Through CERT, the capabilities of DeSoto County to prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters is built and enhanced. Feel free to contact the Emergency Management Department for more information on our local program. And for more information on the program as a whole, check out the CERT website at https://www.ready.gov/community-emergency-response-team.
It is everyone’s responsibility to be prepared by being ready and able to respond to a disaster, large or small. The more prepared you are before a disaster, the less affect it will have on you and your family ... and if you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. Knowing what to do is the key to survival, and CERT training gives you that piece of mind.
For questions or more information about the Emergency Management programs available in DeSoto County, please call 863-993-4831 or email eoc@desotobocc.com.
Get emergency alerts by email, text or directly to your phones by signing up for “DeSoto Alerts,” a free service provided by DeSoto County Emergency Management, at our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/DesotoEM/. Click on the blue sign-up button to register and “Like” our page while you’re there.
Here is this week’s shopping list. Be sure to check in for our next shopping list.
Week 3
Things to do:
Purchase and install smoke detectors, if needed.
Items to purchase:
Extra batteries for flashlights, radios and smoke detectors
Broom, mop and bucket
1 bottle of shampoo
1 box of latex gloves
1 package of sanitary wipes and/or liquid sanitizer
1 large tube of toothpaste
- This list was adapted from a series by Candi Kelly, Manatee County Emergency Management.
Brian Newhouse is emergency management coordinator for DeSoto County Emergency Management^p
