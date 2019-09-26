Congratulations, Bob Loughren

Loughren

 PHOTO PROVIDED

At the October monthly luncheon meeting of the DeSoto Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Frederick Robert (Bob) Loughren was given an award for having served faithfully for 200 hours.

The Auxiliary thanks its members and invites those interested in serving their neighbors and making new friends to join the DeSoto Memorial Hospital team by becoming a member of the Auxiliary. There are many ways to serve, and one is just perfect for you! 863-491-4377 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments