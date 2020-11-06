The coronavirus death toll in Florida has now surpassed 17,000, state data shows.
With 5,245 new coronavirus cases reported by the state health department Friday, the cumulative statewide total is now 832,625 infected.
The number of people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 in Sarasota County is at the highest it’s been since August, state data shows.
On Friday, 75 people were hospitalized — that’s more than double the number of hospitalizations Sarasota County has seen at a time in about two weeks, according to a state database.
Charlotte County Public Schools only reported one new case this week in the district of about 13,000 students. The case at Lemon Bay High, reported by the district Thursday, brings the cumulative number of cases in the district to 30 since schools reopened on Aug. 31.
This week, over 100 Charlotte County students were asked to stay home from school due to coronavirus-like symptoms, and 14 students were excluded from school due to a coronavirus positive family member.
The Sarasota County School District, which encompasses about 43,000 students, reported 31 new COVID-19 cases among students this week, bringing the cumulative total to 190 infected students since schools reopened.
On Friday, there were 12 Sarasota County school staff positive for the virus and in quarantine, bringing the cumulative number of infected staff to 43 since schools reopened.
Here’s the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, compared to last week’s numbers:
Florida
Total cases: 832,625 (+32,409 from Oct. 30)
Positive residents: 821,526 (+31,812 from Oct. 30)
Resident hospitalizations: 50,265 (+1,080 from Oct. 30)
Resident deaths: 17,014 (+294 from Oct. 30)
Charlotte County
Positive residents: 3,897 (+225 from Oct. 30)
Hospitalizations: 456 (+9 from Oct. 30)
Deaths: 165 (+8 from Oct. 30)
DeSoto County
Positive residents: 1,707 (+36 from Oct. 30)
Hospitalizations: 136 (+4 from Oct. 30)
Deaths: 30 (+1 from Oct. 30)
Sarasota County
Positive residents: 10,121 (+524 from Oct. 30)
Hospitalizations: 814 (+39 from Oct. 30)
Deaths: 350 (+6 from Oct. 30)
Lee County
Positive residents: 24,096 (+942 from Oct. 30)
Hospitalizations: 1,585 (+42 from Oct. 30)
Deaths: 531 (+16 from Oct. 30)
