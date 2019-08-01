DeSoto Memorial Hospital, overall four-star rating

By SARAH HIPP
DeSoto Memorial Hospital
The latest patient satisfaction scores will be published by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in October, but here is a sneak preview. According to CMS, which is an office within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, patients using DeSoto Memorial Hospital have awarded DMH 4 STARS for patient satisfaction.
For the last several years CMS has been asking patients to fill out patient satisfaction surveys after every hospital stay. Several categories are considered, each having several questions.
For instance, DeSoto Memorial patients awarded hospital staff 5 STARS for “Responsiveness of Staff.” Other categories such as Communication with Nurses, Communication about Medicines, Cleanliness of Hospital Environment, Quietness of Hospital, and Care Transitions all received 4 STAR ratings.
Seventy-four percent of DeSoto Memorial’s patients rated Overall Satisfaction with the hospital at a 9 or 10 (1-10 scale), and 72 percent of patients surveyed would recommend DMH to family and friends.
You may be saying, “Wow, those are really good scores, how did the hospital do that?”
I can tell you. Our staff, both clinical and non-clinical, do a wonderful job making patients feel like they are the only patient they have to take care of on a given day.
For example, we had a patient who was very thirsty but did not like any of the drinks we had to offer. The patient said to the staff, “You know, I would really like a nice cool glass of lemonade.” A member of the dietary staff overheard the conversation, went to the kitchen, made a fresh squeezed glass of lemonade and brought it back to the patient. Our staff really goes above and beyond. We even had a nurse go to the store and buy a patient toothpaste upon learning they were allergic to our brand.
These types of efforts go on every day at DMH. From the registration clerks to the nurses on the floor, from the lab technician to the ER physician, the goal is always the same, to “provide each patient with the type of care that will exceed their expectations.”
We are so proud to have earned this 4-star rating from our patients. Thank you to all our patients for appreciating the type of care provided and acknowledging the efforts of DeSoto Memorial Hospital staff. This accomplishment really does emulate our motto: “The right choice for all the right reasons.”
