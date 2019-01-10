This is the first of a series of informational articles designed to educate the public about disaster preparedness and other aspects of emergency management, as well as to guide you through building an all-hazards disaster kit for your family. Future articles will discuss the different hazards that DeSoto County faces on a day-to-day basis, and ways to protect your family, friends, and neighbors.
Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 of every year and, believe it or not, hurricane season is only 20 weeks away. June 1 will be here before you know it, so don’t wait until then to start your hurricane preparation. Disasters happen every day and they come in many different forms, not just hurricanes. That’s why it’s never too soon to start preparing for hazards and disasters of all kinds.
Creating a complete all-hazards disaster kit doesn’t have to be a big hit to your wallet all at once. Picking up a few items during your weekly shopping trips will help you build your disaster kit in no time. DeSoto County Emergency Management recommends your disaster kit contain water, food and supplies for a minimum of three days but seven to fourteen days is optimal. Depending on the situation, it may take a while to get supplies to you after a disaster has occurred.
Remember, shopping lists are just guides to help you develop your family’s disaster kits. Every family and situation is different, so please adjust the lists for your family’s unique needs and check back next week for more tips to help you improve your family’s ability to survive and thrive.
Things to do
If you haven’t already, make a written family plan ... and don’t forget about your pets. Always check expiration dates. If you have a current disaster kit, rotate out foods and medicine that are soon to expire.
Items to purchase (per person/per family):
1 gallon water
1 canned meat
1 canned fruit
1 canned vegetables
Portable AM/FM radio with batteries or a hand crank
This list was adapted from a series by Candi Kelly, Manatee County Emergency Management
For questions or more information about the Emergency Management program in DeSoto County, please call 863-993-4831, or email eoc@desotobocc.com.
Brian Newhouse has been a firefighter, EMT, law enforcement officer and emergency manager for nearly 30 years, serving in the civilian sector as well as in the U.S. Navy while completing a 20-year military career. He has responded to numerous disasters around the world, beginning with a deployment to Miami after Hurricane Andrew in 1992. He is certified in Homeland Security (CHS III) and has completed FEMA’s Professional Development and Advanced Professional Development Series. He holds degrees in Emergency Management, Fire Science and Criminal Justice Administration and currently serves as the Emergency Management Coordinator for DeSoto County Emergency Management.
