As we get older, issues of independence often revolve around mobility. Getting from A to B isn’t so easy anymore. And then the dreaded question — should you really be driving a vehicle weighing a ton or more if you have physical impairments that may affect your driving abilities? Cycling may help stave off those nagging questions and help you maintain better health longer.
Can cycling — or an e-bike — be a solution? The answer is a very qualified ... maybe.
Adult trikes are popular with the senior set, and present less of a danger of falling that two-wheeled bikes and can be operated by people with slight balance issues. There are electric assist bikes that may help those without the stamina to power a regular bike.
But cycling demands a lot of cognitive skills. Statistically, cycling is inherently more dangerous than driving a car, and requires a greater level of concentration and skill sets.
If you are new to cycling, it would be best to check with your doctor before trying out a bike or trike. If you have medical conditions that affect your vision, balance, reaction time, or a condition that may cause sudden blackouts, cycling may not be an option for you.
Having safe routes to cycle is key to success. Will you be cycling on residential streets with low speed limits? If you will be cycling to do errands, is there a shared-use path to your destination? Do you have to cross any busy intersections? Will you ride on the street or on the sidewalk?
When riding on sidewalks, be prepared to yield to pedestrians. Be alert for cars coming out of driveways. Buildings, hedges, parked cars may make you less visible to motorists, and they may not be expecting cyclists. The lower recumbent trikes are difficult to spot; equip your bike with an orange pennant. A red flashing light at the rear of your bike/trike and a white strobe in front will increase your visibility. If you are operating on a sidewalk, cross intersections as a pedestrian should. Use the crosswalk signal, if available. Be alert for turning vehicles. Communicate with other drivers—point where you are going and ask drivers for permission to cross. Cross only when you are sure drivers understand your intended route of travel. Above all, don’t “jay-cycle” — don’t dart out in front of vehicles, cross mid-block, or change lanes without signaling.
If you are using your bike or trike for shopping, have appropriate basket or racks and secure your purchases. On an upright trike, a backpack is good for lighter purchases. Be aware of how your load affects stability.
A bike or trike with electric assist may extend your mobility and open up new possibilities for you. Electric bikes can achieve speeds of up to 20 m.p.h., and may have a range of less than five miles at full power, up to 20 miles or more with pedal assist. Use speed with caution, depending on where you are cycling.
Adult tricycles come in many different configurations and price ranges. Do some research and then visit area bicycle shops to check out the many options.
At a Glance
Choosing an adult trike
Best Adult Tricycles of 2018, Reviews & Top Picks
7 Best Adult Tricycles of 2018 for Boomers, Seniors & Handicapped People
10 Stunning Adult Tricycle Reviews—Find Your Ideal One in 2019
Making transportation decisions and finding alternative transportation
Safety is Golden, Safe Mobility for Life Coalition
239-652-6901, Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.