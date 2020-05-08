PORT CHARLOTTE — Fawcett Memorial Hospital CEO Bill Hawley shared with staff via email Thursday he would be leaving his role effective today.
Hawley cited personal reasons for his departure.
Hawley had been with the Port Charlotte hospital for several years. He was chief operating officer when he was promoted to chief executive officer in July, 2015 to replace the retiring Tom Rice, who was CEO and hospital president for the previous 15 years.
"He was very friendly, but all about business," said Angel Bahr, a registered nurse at Fawcett, said of Hawley.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, nurses and their union have been asking for more personal protective equipment as more hospital employees, as well as patients on non-COVID floors of the hospital, have tested positive.
"I think the heat is on," Bahr said. "For him to resign like that, I think the pressure is on because of the amount of testing they're doing with staff and the complaints coming in of loved ones testing positive and not even (coming in the hospital) for that … I think we are getting to be a hot spot of a hospital."
"We extend our best wishes to Bill in his future endeavors," said Alexandria Benjamin, a spokesperson for the hospital.
Michael Ehrat, the current CEO at Englewood Community Hospital, will serve as the interim CEO while the hospital searches for a replacement.
