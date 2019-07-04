Staff Report
The big day for A’Deja Rivers and her family came when they traveled from Arcadia to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for life-changing cochlear-implant surgery, local station WFTS reported.
Doctors began with a few soft noises for Rivers, who’s almost 2 years old. Judging by her wide-eyed reaction, however, one would think she’d just heard the most beautiful symphony in the world.
Rivers was so amazed by it all that her jaw dropped.
“This moment never gets old,” audiologist Shelly Ash told the station. “It’s always so moving.”
“When we first start out, we’re introducing very soft levels of electrical current,” Ash explained, adding: “It just sounds to her like ‘beep, beep, beep.’”
After the procedure, Rivers was also able to hear her family’s voices for the first time, including her mother’s sweet whisper of “I love you.”
“It’s so exciting,” said A’Deja’s mother, Patricia.
