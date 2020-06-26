Friday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 122,960 total cases of COVID-19 in Florida, including 120,574 Florida residents and 2,386 non-residents.
The DOH announced 8,942 new cases Friday, breaking Florida’s last record, which was set Wednesday at 5,508 cases in a day.
Friday morning, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced it is suspending on-premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide.
Florida has seen a spike in cases among the younger crowd over the past few weeks, after Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed bars to open at 50% capacity as part of Phase 2 of his reopening plan.
Now, the largest group of people infected is the 25-34 age group with 23,952, and the group with the second-highest rate of infection is the 35-44 age group, which accounts for 17,892 cases.
In Charlotte County, 33 new cases were reported Friday, breaking the record for most cases reported in a single day in the county.
Charlotte County’s mortality rate of reported cases of COVID-19 is 12%, compared to the statewide mortality rate of 3%. Charlotte County’s median age is much higher than the state of Florida. In Charlotte County, 22% of positive cases result in hospitalization.
Florida
Total positive cases: 122,960 (+104,183 since June 19)
Deaths: 3,366 (+262 since June 19)
Total hospitalized: 13,987 (+1,213 since June 19)
Charlotte County
Total positive cases: 657 (+87 since June 19)
Deaths: 76 (+1 since June 19)
Total hospitalized: 142 (+7 since June 19)
Sarasota County
Total positive cases: 1,245 (+377 since June 19)
Deaths: 96 (+4 since June 19)
Total hospitalized: 193 (+14 since June 19)
DeSoto County
Total positive cases: 539 (+108 since June 19)
Deaths: 10 (no change since June 19)
Hospitalizations: 55 (+6 since June 19)
Lee County
Total positive cases: 4,757 (+1,382 since June 19)
Deaths: 152 (+13 since June 19)
Hospitalizations: 569 (+52 since June 19)
