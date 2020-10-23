The highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases in Florida since Sept. 1 was reported by the Department of Health this week.
Nearly 5,450 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, after the state held off on its daily data release on Wednesday. The DOH said it will begin to more thoroughly review COVID-19 fatalities reported to the state.
The Florida death toll from coronavirus reached 16,340 on Friday, according to DOH data.
In Sarasota County schools, there have been 126 positive cases among students since schools opened up Aug. 31, with 22 of those cases reported this week. On Friday afternoon, there were 25 students sick with coronavirus and isolating. Almost 500 kids were not at school Friday due to possible exposure.
There have been 28 staff members who tested positive since Sarasota schools opened, and there were five staff infected as of Friday.
In Charlotte County Public Schools, there have been 24 reported cases among students and staff since the school year began Aug. 31. Three new cases were reported this week at Deep Creek Elementary, Port Charlotte High and Charlotte Technical College.
This week, about 200 students were excluded from Charlotte County schools due to coronavirus-like symptoms. An additional 10 students were excluded due to a positive family member.
Here’s the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, compared to last week’s data:
Florida
Total cases: 771,780 (+23,343 from Oct. 16)
Positive residents: 761,924 (+22,847 from Oct. 16)
Resident hospitalizations: 47,953 (+1,091 from Oct. 16)
Resident deaths: 16,340 (+510 from Oct. 16)
Charlotte County
Positive residents: 3,452 (+130 from Oct. 16)
Hospitalizations: 431 (+16 from Oct. 16)
Deaths: 157 (+5 from Oct. 16)
DeSoto County
Positive residents: 1,641 (+32 from Oct. 16)
Hospitalizations: 128 (+1 from Oct. 16)
Deaths: 29 (+2 from Oct. 16)
Sarasota County
Positive residents: 9,185 (+359 from Oct. 16)
Hospitalizations: 750 (+28 from Oct. 16)
Deaths: 329 (+22 from Oct. 16)
Lee County
Positive residents: 22,139 (+721 from Oct. 16)
Hospitalizations: 1,519 (+9 from Oct. 16)
Deaths: 505 (+13 from Oct. 16)
