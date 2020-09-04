There has been a steady decline in the number of reported Florida resident deaths who were previously diagnosed with the coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health reported Friday.
The fourth week of July, as compared to the fourth week of August, shows a 75% decrease in the average number of COVID-19 related deaths, DOH data shows.
“As hospitals and clinicians get better experience with diagnoses and treatment, you get better clinical outcomes,” said Scott Hopes, an epidemiologist who worked with the World Health Organization and Chinese government officials during the SARS outbreak. “One theory with diseases like this is that the most vulnerable get it and succumb to it, and the healthier folks don't fare as poorly.”
Charlotte County Public Schools opened back up on Monday, and the district said there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 for any CCPS students or staff. It released a dashboard, which will update when the first case in the school district is confirmed.
“After Labor Day weekend, we'll start seeing more cases if schools have not been effective at managing exposure,” Hopes said.
Here is the latest coronavirus data, as reported by the Florida Department of Health on Friday, compared to last week's totals:
Florida
Total cases: 640,211 (+24,405 from Aug. 28)
Positive residents: 633,060 (+23,986 from Aug. 28)
Resident hospitalizations: 39,667 (+1,638 from Aug. 28)
Resident deaths: 11,750 (+793 Aug. 28)
Charlotte County
Positive residents: 2,755 (+133 from Aug. 28)
Hospitalizations: 350 (+22 from Aug. 28)
Deaths: 116 (+8 from Aug. 28)
DeSoto County
Positive residents: 1,500 (+32 from Aug. 28)
Hospitalizations: 115 (+5 from Aug. 28)
Deaths: 22 (no change from Aug. 28)
Sarasota County
Positive residents: 7,275 (+139 from Aug. 28)
Hospitalizations: 505 (+62 from Aug. 28)
Deaths: 216 (+15 from Aug. 28)
Lee County
Positive residents: 18,707 (+246 from Aug. 28)
Hospitalizations: 1,402 (+43 from Aug. 28)
Deaths: 437 (+20 from Aug. 28)
