Florida passed a dismal milestone on Friday in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
With 5,592 new cases reported by the state on Friday, Florida surpassed 800,000 cases. Since the pandemic hit Florida in March, the Florida Department of Health has reported 800,216 total cases.
The state has averaged a daily increase of 4,062 cases this week — the highest seven-day average since mid-August.
Charlotte County Public Schools reported three cases this week at Charlotte High, Port Charlotte Middle and Vineland Elementary. Since schools opened Aug. 31, there have been 27 total cases among students and staff in the school district. There have been over 1,000 “exclusions,” meaning students were asked not to come to school due to coronavirus-like symptoms or possible exposure.
In Sarasota County schools, there have been 159 positive cases among students since schools opened Aug. 31, with 33 of those cases reported this week. Almost 2,000 Sarasota County students have been quarantined due to possible exposure since the school year began.
On Friday afternoon, 53 staff members were in quarantine and 497 students were in quarantine.
Florida
Total cases: 800,216 (+28,436 from Oct. 23)
Positive residents: 789,714 (+27,790 from Oct. 23)
Resident hospitalizations: 49,185 (+1,232 from Oct. 23)
Resident deaths: 16,720 (+380 from Oct. 23)
Charlotte County
Positive residents: 3,672 (+220 from Oct. 23)
Hospitalizations: 447 (+16 from Oct. 23)
Deaths: 157 (+0 from Oct. 23)
DeSoto County
Positive residents: 1,671 (+40 from Oct. 23)
Hospitalizations: 132 (+4 from Oct. 23)
Deaths: 29 (+0 from Oct. 23)
Sarasota County
Positive residents: 9,597 (+412 from Oct. 23)
Hospitalizations: 775 (+25 from Oct. 23)
Deaths: 344 (+15 from Oct. 23)
Lee County
Positive residents: 23,154 (+1,015 from Oct. 23)
Hospitalizations: 1,543 (+24 from Oct. 23)
Deaths: 515 (+10 from Oct. 23)
