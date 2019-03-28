Mental health is a growing issue in the United States, as a whole, and DeSoto County is no exception. So far in 2019 there have been eight mental health cases filed, compared to a total of 24 cases filed in 2018.
If you feel someone is a danger to themselves or others, we have packets available here at the clerk’s office, free of charge. There is also no filing fee. Instructions on how to complete the packet are included and our knowledgeable deputy clerks are available for assistance. However, please keep in mind that we are not attorneys and are unable to give legal advice. Petitions can be filed requesting an involuntary examination for both mental instability and substance abuse.
Mental-health petitions require one sworn statement, whereas substance-abuse petitions require three sworn statements. Along with basic information about the person of concern, it is helpful to include a detailed description of the issue along with any corroborating documents such as law enforcement reports, although this is not required. Petitions are sent to the judge the same day they are filed and a response from the judge will be received on the same day. If the petition is granted, certified copies can be picked up by the petitioner for delivery to the sheriff’s office. At this time the sheriff’s office will locate and take custody of the respondent and transport him or her to a mental health treatment facility for further evaluation and treatment. In cases of substance abuse, the petitioner must first determine availability and then secure the space for the respondent before the sheriff’s office can transport him or her.
Incapacity is another type of case that may be opened in mental-health court. While Baker Acts (mental health) and Marchman Acts (substance abuse) are most often isolated incidents, incapacity is ongoing, mostly dealing with people such as the elderly with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, or minors with disabilities. Petitions for incapacity must be filed by an attorney. To determine a person’s mental capacity, the court appoints a minimum of three members of an examining committee comprised of mental-health professionals. The appointed members then go to the person in question to conduct an evaluation. Once the evaluation has been completed, each examining member must file his or her report to the court within 15 days of the date of the order. The court then makes a determination based on the submitted reports and renders an order accordingly. There are different levels of capacity ... and depending on this a person may keep certain rights and privileges such as voting, getting married, driving and making financial decisions, all of which will be specified in the court’s order.
Guardianship and incapacity go hand in hand, in that once a person has been declared incapacitated, a guardianship is started. The court will appoint a guardian for the incapacitated person, or ward, and this may be a family member, attorney or professional guardian. It is the responsibility of the guardian to submit a report annually to the court for review. This report includes the state of the ward’s physical well-being based on the guardian’s observations as well as an accounting of the ward’s finances. The clerk’s office conducts an annual audit of the ward’s finances based on the guardian’s submitted report. The reports and audits are all forwarded to the court for review and approval. This system of checks and balances ensures that the ward’s best interests are looked after.
If you have any questions about mental health court, you can contact Desiree Dennison at 863-993-4876, or email her at desiree.dennison@desotoclerk.com. Desiree has been our mental health clerk for nearly four years and will be happy to assist you.
DeSoto County clerk’s office calendarThird annual Passport Fair—If you haven’t already, please mark your calendar for (Saturday) April 27. We will be open from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. to process new and renewal passport applications. Passport pictures will be taken for free on this day!
May 24 will be our next office fundraiser breakfast. For $5 you can fill up a plate with some delicious home-cooking. All proceeds go to our Guardian Ad Litem Christmas fund. Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m.
We will be closed on April 19 in observance of Good Friday.
