April Debrow is an Arcadia native today living in Daytona Beach. She is an author, domestic violence and child molestation advocate and is pursuing a degree in social work. She has overcome that which she advocates for on behalf of others: abuse. A product of the 1970s, sexual molestation and any sort of abuse were disregarded to protect offenders, she said. April has since authored two books about her journey: “Prisoner of The Mind” and “No Means No!”
April Debrow: “My story is a story of reversing what I allowed my abusers to take away from me. The problems that I carried around for decades were deeper than the eye could see. I had become so obsessed with covering up hurt, shame, disappointment and unfortunate situations, so that I had forgotten who I really was. I decided that I was going take my life back. And it started with learning to love myself. After I developed a personal love for myself, I began to think about how others were going through the same exact thing that I struggled with. That’s when I decided to write a book, in hopes to get the attention of just one victim of this silent crime.
“Writing my story in detail was hard at first, but the more I wrote, the more I felt free. I would recommend writing and meditation to anybody. It allows you to experience personal healing. Therapy is a great resource, but it’s something about personal healing.
“My struggle with anxiety, depression, anger, guilt, shame and fear all disappeared when I decided to take my life back. I am now on a mission to be an advocate for those who are afraid to speak up.
“So I decided to write a children’s book about body boundaries, teaching children that it’s okay to say no and to tell somebody. It is our responsibility as parents and advocates to protect our children. People have turned a blind eye on this silent crime because the subject makes them uncomfortable. Well, enough is enough!
“My motto is ‘Use your voice to tell your story!’ And I will do just that until I can no longer speak!” aprilatvoice@gmail.com
