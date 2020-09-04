America is in the throes of a pandemic, and now a mental health crisis as well.
Suicide-related emergency room visits have increased drastically in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Since March, Americans have been experiencing an increase in anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and substance use, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“It's complicated, but it's due to certain things like fear and confusion about the illness and how it spreads, social distancing, people being isolated from others and also financial instability and constraints due to job loss and and other issues,” said Sarah Stanley, the COO of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care in Punta Gorda.
The Disaster Distress Helpline, a federal crisis hotline run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) saw a 338% increase in call volume in March, at the start of the pandemic, compared with February.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital has seen an uptick in Baker Acts, a Florida law that allows the involuntary institutionalization of a person for emergency mental health services and temporary detention. Since this time last year, DMH’s emergency room has had about 15-20% more Baker Act patients come through its doors, according to Sarah Hipp, DMH spokeswoman.
“We take mental health very seriously and have an outpatient Life Improvement Program at our hospital for anyone dealing with grief and loss and need group therapy,” Hipp said.
In Charlotte County, they were initially down at the start of the pandemic but are now close to last year's numbers. However, the amount of people involuntarily admitted for substance abuse treatment has roughly tripled in Charlotte County since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States — but for people from the ages of 10 to 34, it's the second leading cause of death.
“Due to research about other pandemics and other kinds of social issues like this, there's an expectation that suicides will continue to increase for quite a while after the pandemic is over,” Stanley said. “Usually there's a spike after the initial crisis is over, so that is a concern as well.”
In the midst of this historic mental health crisis, it’s important for people to take care of their emotional well-being.
Some basic tips: set a limit on daily time spent on social media, stay physically active, get adequate sleep, stay hydrated, eat healthy food, stay in a routine, avoid excessive alcohol and caffeine consumption, and avoid using drugs or alcohol to cope with stress.
It’s also important to stay connected with other people. In isolation, this may look different than normal. You can stay virtually connected by talking on the phone, video chatting or joining an online community that provides support.
Most importantly, seek help immediately if you or someone you know is unable to cope or having suicidal thoughts.
Keep an eye on others who are exhibiting warning signs of depression, anxiety or suicidal thoughts. A person experiencing these things may appear more agitated than usual, have a loss of interest, or withdrawal from normal activities. A sign that someone is feeling suicidal could be the person or saying things, either directly or indirectly such as, “I feel like it'd be better if I didn't wake up in the morning.” Another warning sign could be a person getting their financial affairs in order.
“When you notice that somebody is experiencing those things, it's really important to ask them directly how they're doing and to ask them directly about suicide,” Stanley said. “It actually takes quite a bit of courage to talk about suicide, but it's a significant relief for people if you ask them directly if they're having suicidal thoughts because it normalizes that.”
If someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, it's helpful to find out what they were thinking about doing. If they were stockpiling pills, it’s important to make sure they don't have access to that until they can get help. From there, you can call the Suicide Prevention Hotline together, bring them to a crisis stabilization unit for an evaluation or bring them to the hospital for an evaluation.
Stabilization units are typically covered by insurance. Charlotte Behavioral Health Center and other community health centers with state funding offer free counseling sessions.
Resources
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: Call 1-800-273-8255
211: Dial 211 to get connected with resources and services in your community.
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 for free, 24/7 support via text message.
Lifeline Chat: Visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org to connect with counselors for emotional support and other services via web chat.
Charlotte County
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care’s 24-Hour Crisis Line: Call 941-575-0222
To set up counseling or other services with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care: Call 941-639-8300
Sarasota County
First Step Access Center: Call 941-552-1950 for immediate counseling
Bayside Center for Behavioral Health: Call 941-917-7760 to schedule a mental health assessment
First Step of Sarasota: Call 941-366-5333 for a free mental health screening
North Port
First Step of Sarasota: Call 941-492-4300 for a free mental health screening
DeSoto County
DeSoto Memorial Health behavioral services: Call 863-491-4309
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.