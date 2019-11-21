At its November meeting, the DeSoto Memorial Hospital Auxiliary elected the 2020 board: President Jane Powers, vice-president Beverly Hensley, treasurer Judy Kilburn, Secretary Nancy Fitzgerald and corresponding secretary Judi Coleman.
Honored for their service were Ruth Gebeau, who received a bar for a total of 3,500 hours worked, Cindy Upton, who received her Auxiliary pin, and Pearl Kiellman, who received a bar for 200 hours worked.
Thank you and keep up the good work!
The Auxiliary invites those interested in serving their neighbors and making new friends to join us at DMH by becoming a member of the Auxiliary. There are many ways to serve, and one is just perfect for you! 863-491-4377
