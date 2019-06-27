Staff report
Being diagnosed with cancer is not only an emotional burden, but a financial one. The last thing a cancer patient should concern themselves with is figuring out how to afford a wig on top of all of their treatment costs.
Thankfully, DeSoto Memorial Hospital understands that struggle.
The American Cancer Society Cancer Resource Center is conveniently located at DMH. They are here to serve you every weekday and is staffed by caring and knowledgeable volunteers. They offer information about cancer types, treatments, cancer screenings, and support services provided by the American Cancer Society and other organizations. This completely free resource offers wigs, turbans, hats, and scarves to anyone who has a medical need.
Volunteers must go through local training to be familiar with the Cancer Resource Center’s services and all information is kept completely confidential.
If you are a patient or caregiver, or know someone who would benefit from these free services, don’t hesitate to call for more information. DMH is always ready and happy to help.
To register
800-277-2345
24 hours a day, 7 days a week
