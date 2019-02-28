...“Some people say walking takes too long
But I say with walking you can’t go wrong.”
From “Walking,” Mary Mary 2011
With regard to both wellness and appearance, people’s perception of what passes for a healthy body has become completely skewed over the years and most radically over the past 10. The obesity epidemic is rapidly gaining ground, as too often the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in our communities embark on a path towards poor health and disease. Many of us rightly call this a health crisis.
My “Good Morning” routine, protein-centric diet, prioritizing sleep and exercise, are lifestyle choices we can quite easily adopt and achieve for ourselves with major effect. We also shouldn’t underestimate the impact these choices can have on our loved ones and others who are watching. Leading by example will help everyone.
Many of us have experienced calling friends and inviting them for a walk only to hear, “Wow, it’s great that you called because if you had not, I would still be at home on the couch.” Maybe we’ve also had the joy of becoming rather “stoked” at such times, physically and emotionally, because we made the healthful choice. It feels good to do what we know is good for us, right?
Eight weeks into these columns, I pray you’re experiencing your body working more efficiently for the following few hours because you drank your “first-thing” water; that you feel more relaxed and even a little more mentally sharp being sufficiently hydrated and having done your five minutes of “deep-breath” stretching. Please internalize that protein is the key to longevity. Let’s turn now to exercise.
We’ve all been told that exercise is vitally important, but most people don’t know how much benefit can be derived from a small investment in themselves. A recent experiment revealed that just 20 minutes of exercise improved mood for several hours after workouts. It showed that exercise is the gift that keeps on giving. Significant improvements in mood after two, four, eight and 12 hours were apparent when compared to those who did not exercise.
There are so many challenges in life these days. They confront all of us. What was supposed to be a three-minute call turns into 15 or 20. Meetings run on and on, errands take twice as long as we think. Our days get repeatedly jammed up and, too often, what falls off the end of the conveyor belt with a splat (just like Lucy’s chocolates) is our commitment to exercise.
Here’s the solution: simply think of ways to add movement to everything you can. Obviously, you must stay connected to people. There are calls that need to be made, appointments to be scheduled, call-center questions to be asked, and so on. A trick I’ve turned into a habit is the “twofer.”
Working on a project? Need to discuss actions with someone? Need to meet someone face to face? Make a walking or stretching date rather than a date for lunch. We can get enormous benefit by thinking of exercise as something we can incorporate into the mix of our projects and other activities. Your colleagues, customers, friends and family will benefit too. Get creative!
Almost everyone has a cellphone. The older a person is, the less likely they’ll utilize earphones. This is a shame, because using earphones they’ll hear what’s being said much more easily. Business calls and chatty “catching up with your special people” calls make exercise time go by in a flash.
An Australian study shows that 30 minutes of exercise per day combats depression. Although counterintuitive, exercise usually fights fatigue as well. That exercise bike you’re using for drying laundry could really be better utilized! Talk, watch, write, read; do all those things, but just get and keep moving!
I find it much simpler to think of walking as something to do each day, without exception. I recommend walking first thing in the morning because it has the added benefit of making it psychologically easier to stick to a healthful protein-centric food plan. Simply commit to moving every day. What I’m touting is Eat-Move-Sleep-Live ... for your best life now! In that connection, Arcadia’s Morgan Park is a perfect destination from sun-up to sundown. Gorgeous air, bird calls, friendly greetings to pets and their owners; all these things make life better! Please utilize to the fullest this naturally spectacular Arcadia gem!
Until next time, while sticking to healthful habits, remember that life rewards action!
Marilyn McConnell, wellness expert. 312-659-2424.
