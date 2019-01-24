Well, hello there! Glad we’re together again, working on the all important foundation of life ... your health! Let’s hope that “Third time’s the charm” is true today. I had something else planned, but it’s clear I need to take another pass at the importance of and the “how” of hydration. This is the third column I’ve dedicated to motivating you to drink sufficient water, which tells you how vital this is, and how committed I am to convince you to get going!
Let’s fine tune my kind but firm water directives:
1) Two weeks ago, I explained “first thing” water and asked you to put a big glass full on your nightstand the night before, drink it as soon as you open your eyes and keep a flat of water under the bed for times when you’ve forgotten to prepare. Cue cards with the word water on your nightstand, bathroom mirror and dashboard in your car will also help jog the memory ... it all adds up.
2) Last week, I covered the habit of placing a container(s) of water on the counter as a visual cue for fulfillment of your 2.5 liter (10.6 cups/85 ounces) daily intake goal.
3) In that last column, a line was mistakenly added after I submitted my final product. The insertion of “eight/eight-ounce bottles” was meant to be helpful, but was incorrect. So, let’s review: 2.5 liters is the optimal daily intake. That’s 85 ounces or five of those 16.9 ounce bottles you see in Walmart and other grocery stores. My friend Genie Martin puts her water out on her counter each morning in a pitcher because she prefers the look of it. ”I don’t use the bottles because I don’t want to mess up my counter!” Who can blame her? Wonderful! Her way is much more attractive and, she reports, very effective. It doesn’t matter how you choose to contain it, just make sure you drink it. Use any trick that works for you.
Tip: I put five bracelets on my left wrist in the morning. And each time I finish a bottle, I move one to my right. You can easily use rubber bands. I utilize the timer function in my phone and on my stove. I’ve also been known to draw five circles on my paper calendar or desk pad, and as water is consumed, color the circle. It’s scientifically proven we have a far greater success improving and cementing those wonderful new habits if we are willing to make the effort to track them.
A month ago, some of you barely had H2O on your radar. Drinking enough water may have been nagging at you or one of those pesky little things to do, way back in your brain, that you wished to achieve someday. Now, water intake is a topic of conversation, we’re working together, and many of you have already really improved. Good for you! Rome was not built in a day, so all of us should just keep trying. Please, take the time to set up new routines and honor your schedules. Make the commitment to do your best each day. As I am fond of saying, “Every little thing can make a big difference,” and if my nudging is not enough, perhaps this will help.
Mayo Clinic reports the importance of water for older adults: “As you age, your body’s fluid reserve becomes smaller, your ability to conserve water is reduced and your thirst sense becomes less acute. These problems are compounded by chronic illnesses such as diabetes and dementia, and by the use of certain medications.”
PLEASE drink your water!
Make it a great day. Be kind to one another, and to yourselves.
Marilyn McConnell is a wellness expert who, over three decades in Toronto and Chicago, has helped people with personal presentation, weight loss, longevity, organization, downsizing and related lifestyle design. She now lives in Arcadia, much closer to her immediate family. 312-659-2424^p
