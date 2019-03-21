“After the final no there comes a yes
And on that yes the future world depends.”
―Wallace Stevens, 1942
Thought is the enemy of action. So “mind your own beeswax” or “you’re not the boss of me” actually point to the real question. Are we mature and honest enough with ourselves to take care of first things first ... our own health for which we are personally responsible? Are we “adulting,” as the kids like to say, in the area of life called health, or are we naively thinking that it is all going to magically work out ... or are we making excuses? I’m not talking just to you but also myself. Wasting valuable time “helping” others while ignoring our own burning house is the basic issue. An honest look and commitment to get one’s own house in order, put on the oxygen mask or lifevest rather than get distracted by the “needs” of others, is a great place to start.
I’m not advocating being selfish and self-absorbed, but if you want to become healthier, something’s gotta give. If you’re so overcommitted that you don’t have the time or energy left to learn and use the pillars of health, it’s time to get honest with yourself about where your priorities lie and perhaps say no to some things in order to say yes to yourself and your future.
As you know, the definition of insanity is doing the same things in the same way and expecting different results. The quote is sometimes attributed to Albert Einstein, Ben Franklin and activist Rita Mae Brown and is also regularly used by 12-step groups. The authorship is irrelevant. What matters is whether we are willing to change our ways for our own good and as an example to the people all around us who care about and depend on us. It is our choice to change a tiny bit each day, consistent with our commitment to improving and better health. Nobody can force us.
We can choose a higher level of personal responsibility and maturity for ourselves. This is an invitation, not a demand. Check with yourself to see what emotions are arising within you as you read this. Are you open, grateful, excited, inspired and maybe optimistic, or are you resistant, ticked-off, stubborn and offended? Is your reaction positive or negative? The answer to this self-inquiry will be telling. Let’s all use this information to move the ball forward and get healthier.
When I say health, I am talking about both physical and emotional. Eat, Move, Sleep, Live. My last 10 columns have dished up foundational building blocks; the ingredients for, at the very least, feeling better than you did as the new year rang in! Have you opted for action? Have you stopped simply thinking and started doing?
I realize this is the column that may find me in the unpopular camp, but I purposely trudge on because I believe in my heart of hearts that I am answering to a higher authority. I promise you I do not naturally want to do many of the things I do to be healthy. I swear to you this is true. A fluffy bed in the sunshine with a gauzy, free-standing umbrella, every food I can imagine, servants and entertainment, total indulgence 24 hours a day, that’s the life for me! However, the best I can do is design, build and live a life here in Realityville where, as my late mother said, “Life isn’t for wimps!”
For any of you who may resent and are insulted by what I’ve said, I’m truly sorry. However, this column is for the people I can reach; those of you who are caught between the dissatisfaction of what you’ve been in the past and the desire to actually do what is possible right now. I believe many of you can be convinced to do some work and put some effort into becoming a healthier you.
If you are even a tiny bit willing, you can choose to take healthful baby steps, one at a time toward a life full of vigor, accomplishment and satisfaction. Run your own race with focus, integrity and tenacity.
Prayerfully and respectfully ... this is an open invitation. I’m here for you.
MAKE it a great day. Get into action! Be kind to one another, and to yourselves.
Marilyn McConnell is a wellness expert and coach. 312-659-2424
