Welcome back! I acknowledge and appreciate so much the generosity of spirit of those who reached out to thank me, and in some instances gave me their copy of the first “Tiny Changes” column. I’m pleased it helped.
My goal with these columns is very simple ... not necessarily easy, but simple. I’m committed to getting you to stop doing things that are harming you and start doing things that will be of great benefit. I pray that you will make tiny changes week in and week out that will add up to your ringing in 2020 feeling appreciably better than you did this year. Some changes can be felt within days, others take longer. Either way, each tiny change makes a positive difference.
Those already drinking sufficient water ... good on ya! Thank you to those who have chosen to be coachable, and have now made “first thing” water part of your routine. I’ve gotten reports of an improvement in elimination, which is one of the major benefits of sufficient water intake. Good for you, and good for those of us who care deeply about your health!
Now for the third group; those of you who are not as yet moved to make this change. Perhaps you haven’t acted because you don’t yet know the vital importance of water, or maybe you just haven’t found the motivation, even though you know you should. Regardless, it’s my goal to get you activated. And again, in the cause of full disclosure, as I nudge you, I am also nudging myself to get moving in areas where I too have been stuck or resistant.
People usually don’t change until the consequences become too great for them to bear. The tricky thing is recognizing that pain and other problems trace back to moments in their lives when habits were formed that not only do not benefit them, but actually do them serious harm.
Thoughts precede actions. Are you stuck because you don’t have a thorough understanding of why and exactly how to make small behavioral changes for the better?
So let me ask, do you have pain in your joints? Are you often too cold or too hot ... forgetful or frazzled? Drink more water! Water works to cushion and lubricate our joints, regulate temperature and nourish the brain and spinal cord. Dehydration leads to diarrhea, problems with energy, blood pressure, mood and signs of cognitive impairment ... no good! You would never expect your lawnmower or car to work properly without the correct fuel. Why, then, would you not take excellent care of your own body, the most valuable machine you’ll ever have? I can’t be more clear—too little water over time WILL have devastating effects on the state of your health. Water is vital.
I have one last incentive that may excite you about drinking water: If you changed nothing else but drank sufficient water for a year, on average you would lose 10 pounds of excess fat, just because you gave your body the most important thing it needs to work.
This is what to DO: 1) Put a flat of water under the bed and drink a bottle as soon as you wake up. 2) Put your recommended daily intake of eight/eight-ounce bottles/2.5 liters of water out on the counter in the morning so you are prompted to meet that goal.
Next week: Deep breathing
Go out there and make it a great day, and be kind to one another and yourselves.
Marilyn McConnell is a wellness expert who, over three decades in Toronto and Chicago, has helped people with personal presentation, weight loss, longevity, organization, downsizing and related lifestyle design. She now lives in Arcadia, much closer to her immediate family.
