We’ve all heard it countless times before—“Three squares a day.” “No snacking, you’ll ruin your dinner!” “Three meals a day, nothing in between, one day at a time.” This advice may seem terribly pedestrian and old-fashioned. Happily we are not on a ship in the middle of the ocean, eating from wooden plates and worrying about scurvy. But it’s still true.
What we should be concerned with is maintaining the health of our muscles. Three, high-protein meals each day is just what the doctor ordered. This will start us on the road to where we want to be ... the land of feeling great!
The research is definitive and muscle health is completely within our control. We must manage our muscles well by choosing to drink our 85 ounces of water to hydrate them, choosing to eat the 30 grams of protein at each meal for repair, and choosing to stretch daily as part of the activation of the repair process. We can, over time, develop our ability to automatically make the most healthful choices and turn those choices into excellent lifelong habits.
The latest brain science tells us that the “old dog, new tricks” adage is complete hogwash. It is never too late to learn. We can form new, empowering habits and, let’s face it, our health is our personal responsibility. Muscles can be kept very healthy by focusing on two simple things: feeding and activation, i.e. get nutrients in and waste out. Choose to seriously focus on your health, because it is the foundation of energy, vitality, mobility and balance. Each of these will greatly impact the overall quality of your life.
In terms of food, it’s probably easiest for you to start fresh and have a child’s mind. Start as though you know absolutely nothing about what you should be eating. You might be trying really hard and eating ostensibly healthful foods. Since you’ve been fed faulty or incomplete information, however, you’re making choices that defeat the objective. Let yourself off the hook and don’t feel badly or guilty. Much of what we’ve heard over the past 50 years has been complete and total bunk.
The government promoted food pyramid was upside down for decades. Following its guidelines has made Americans less healthy than ever. Grazing, just like the food pyramid, is not based on science. These “diets” are designed to sound like the answer you’ve been searching for, but most often are geared toward corporate profits. The big food companies are making a killing selling you processed diet food. Instead, let’s start fresh. It’s time to get back to basics and commit to what has been scientifically proven to be foundational for optimal health.
Every day for two weeks eat three meals, each containing 30 grams of protein. That will reset your metabolism. You must make protein your first thought. Read labels and do simple math. An open-faced meat sandwich, meaty stew, or ham-and-cheese omelette are ideal examples. Any combination of animal proteins will work. You can be creative and avoid boredom. It’s worth the effort, because this way of eating delivers tremendous benefit and will become second nature.
How do you know that you’re in metabolic imbalance and that your metabolism needs resetting? Look in the mirror! If you have a pot belly, muffin-top, love handles or can’t tie your shoes without huffing and puffing ... the evidence is staring back at you. The great news is that no matter how far up the scale you have gone, you can get on the right track and see results quite quickly. The average fat loss of an obese subject is one pound per day. A middle-aged woman can lose 30 pounds in 12 weeks and keep it off. The program works 100 percent of the time.
The question is are you ready and willing to apply yourself and learn something new? Even if you are naturally lean, your muscles will thank you in the form of increased energy. Please remember that muscle health is the single greatest indicator of longevity. You can have reasons and excuses for not taking good care of yourself, or you can have great, life-changing results. The choice is yours!
Go for it! As Sammy Kahn suggested, “Don’t be irresponsible, undependable or unreliable.” I’m here to help. Best of luck until next week!
Marilyn McConnell is a wellness expert who, over three decades in Toronto and Chicago, has helped people with personal presentation, weight loss, longevity, organization, downsizing and related lifestyle design. She now lives in Arcadia, much closer to her immediate family. 312-659-2424
