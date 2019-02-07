If given the choice, wouldn’t we all opt for what could be waiting behind curtain number one—the “full of vitality, healthy as a horse, then died in our sleep” track? The thing is, we are given that choice countless times over a lifetime; but sadly too often we are unaware of that fact, or worse, lie to ourselves about the choices we are making.
But happy news—it is never too late to make a greater number of good or even better choices ... start now!
The course will not be straight or without bumps ... here is me letting us all off the hook for the past. The holidays, special occasions, social gatherings ie: the Super Bowl ... or maybe in this last instance the boredom of the “not so super, Super Bowl” are fraught. There will always be temptation and opportunities to do what we “feel” like doing in the moment. It’s so easy to just go along and eat all that is offered; try this, try that, and put off what we know deep down we should do.
The vast majority of us have not exhibited the amount of self-control or restraint required to be as healthy as we could be, or would like to be. So what! That was then, this is now. Today can be a new beginning, if we choose it.
How? Start! I naturally have little to no self-control in the face of actual food. I am a compulsive eater, and knowing that, I exercise my willpower at the grocery store. I know that if I do not buy foods that tempt me, they will not call to me from my cupboard until I eat them all. I say “all” on purpose, because whatever it is, reliably, I will eventually break down, ditch my plan and take that first compulsive bite, and then I am off to the races.
Chances are the entire quantity of, whatever, will be gone in short order. I cannot keep a long list of things in the house because I am unable to leave them alone. Where do you fall on the continuum of control? It is imperative that you tell yourself the truth, so that you can actually make a plan and then act accordingly. Only you know if food calls to you. I do know that if we don’t bring it home, it can’t whisper to us from the kitchen.
If I am having company, I buy or prepare the food to entertain as close to “show time” as possible. Because I know that I cannot be trusted with a batch of whatever delicious thing is lingering in my home.
Haven’t we all tasted Girl Scout cookies? Is there a chocolate cake at the church social or ladies club that is going to be that much better than all the cakes we’ve tried before? My neighbor, Linda, makes the best ginger snaps I’ve ever had and I want to eat a hundred of them ... but I don’t ask her to bake them. And, so far, I haven’t baked them myself.
Why? Because I know that even though I’d be doing it because my dad loves them, I love them too and I’d eat a dozen on my own! I have to choose. I choose health over immediate gratification. Catherine Deneuve said, “There comes a time when a woman must choose between her face and her derriere!” Her view was that in later years a svelte bottom made for a gaunt face. I say you must choose between your taste buds and your machine. Proper hydration and circulation keeps the face looking great at all ages! If we make wise choices, we can have both ends looking and feeling great ... and we can be on the path toward optimal aging.
I pray that you are moving from awareness to action. I strongly encourage you take ownership of your own health journey, starting now.
Reminder of morning routine:
1. ”First thing” water
2. 5-10 minutes of simultaneous stretching and deep breathing in bed
3. Be grateful and get geared up to make more smart and responsible “eye-to-the-future” choices.
Make it a great day. Be kind to one another, and to yourselves.
Marilyn McConnell is a wellness expert who, over three decades in Toronto and Chicago, has helped people with personal presentation, weight loss, longevity, organization, downsizing and related lifestyle design. She now lives in Arcadia, much closer to her immediate family. 312-659-2424
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.